LPBW viewers think TLC contrived the storyline that Matt and Caryn are vacationing with Amy and Chris

Little People, Big World stars Matt and Amy Roloff are divorced, but the former couple continues to spend time together, and viewers think it might be staged as a storyline.

Matt and Amy Roloff were married in 1987 and share four kids, Jeremy, Zach, Molly, and Jacob Roloff. They ended their nearly 30-year marriage in 2016 when their divorce was finalized.

Since then, Matt went public with his relationship with former Roloff Farms employee Caryn Chandler and LPBW fans watched Amy and Chris Marek tie the knot last year.

This season on LPBW, Matt and Caryn have been offering to spend a lot of time with Amy and Chris. In fact, as a wedding gift, Matt and Caryn bought Amy and Chris airfare to visit them at their vacation home in Surprise, Arizona.

Matt and Chris have found they have a lot in common and enjoy spending time together. However, Caryn gets anxious before hanging out with Amy and Chris, and Amy just flat-out isn’t happy about any of it.

LPBW viewers accuse TLC of contriving drama for storylines

So why would Amy and Chris continue to hang out with Matt and Caryn if it’s awkward and Amy is so opposed to it? LPBW viewers think it’s because TLC is forcing a storyline on the show.

One LPBW viewer took to Reddit, where they shared a post and asked fellow fans of the show, “Anyone else think the ‘wedding gift’ trip to Arizona was suggested by TLC for a storyline/drama?”

“Amy said the gift was money towards airfare for AZ to see their house. Seems like an odd gift to give your almost 60 yr old ex— you can fly from PDX to PHX for $109. Just seems like a strange ‘gift’…” the post’s title read.

The post received plenty of comments agreeing with the notion that the storyline was made up to boost viewership and keep things interesting this season.

One LPBW viewer feels the show is headed in the direction of another popular reality TV show on TLC, Sister Wives. They commented, “This is going the way of Sister Wives. Boring! Without the kids it’s a bunch of adults who can’t stand each other forced to be together in order to earn that TLC check.”

“1000%. Just for storylines/drama,” read another comment from an LPBW viewer who agreed the storyline was contrived on TLC’s part.

One viewer expressed their feelings that the entire show is “fake” and commented, “Everything about this show and family is fake EXCEPT for their animosity towards each other.”

Echoing the sentiment, another Redditor commented, “Yes. They have set storylines planned for every season and this was one of them.”

Matt Roloff unapologetic about spending time with ex Amy and Chris Marek

Matt recently shared a pic of himself and Caryn posing alongside Amy and Chris on Instagram. He proved that he won’t put up with anyone second-guessing him and Caryn spending time with Amy and Chris, prefacing the photo with a warning to the haters in his caption. He told them:

“Cheer this photo on!!! That’s the tall and the short of it! Period. Negative people please go away gracefully.. you don’t [possess] adequate discernment to speak your inadequate mumble jumbo.”

