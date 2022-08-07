LPBW: Tori and Audrey Roloff come together amid alleged feud to celebrate mutual friend’s birthday

Audrey and Tori Roloff came together to celebrate a mutual friend’s birthday amid their alleged feud. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World sisters-in-law Tori and Audrey Roloff came together over the weekend to celebrate a mutual friend’s birthday amid their alleged years-long feud.

Audrey and her husband, Jeremy Roloff, stepped away from filming LPBW in 2018, citing family and personal endeavors as the reason.

Tori and her husband Zach Roloff, who is Jeremy’s twin brother, still film alongside parents Amy and Matt Roloff for the long-standing series.

There have been rumblings of a feud between Tori and Audrey over the years, with some LPBW viewers blaming their differing lifestyle choices and/or negotiations over purchasing Roloff Farms.

Audrey and Jeremy still share much of their personal lives on social media, despite no longer filming for TLC, but their interactions don’t often include Tori or Zach.

The same goes for Tori, who is also very active on social media, and doesn’t share much content including Zach’s brother Jeremy or his wife, Audrey.

However, despite their rumored falling out, Audrey and Tori came together over the weekend to celebrate a mutual friend’s birthday.

Audrey and Tori each took to their Instagram Stories to share snaps from the affair, which took place at the Dobbes Family Estate and winery in Dundee, Oregon.

Audrey shared plenty of snaps from the fun-filled occasion, the first photo showing herself and Tori seated across from each other at a table along with the birthday girl and some other guests. “Such a fun time celebrating @destineymuel thanks for making it extra special @dobbeswinery,” Audrey captioned one slide.

In a subsequent slide, Audrey snapped a group selfie taken from a different table, this time with Tori seated in the back among the rest of the group.

Although Tori and Audrey were present for the same event, it didn’t appear that they spent much time together, often photographed distantly from each other.

The ladies in the group posed for another shot outdoors, with Audrey on one end and Tori on the opposite.

For her slides on Instagram Stories, Tori shared the same pics, adding her own touch to them. She captioned the outdoor girls’ shot, “Love you @destineymuel !!! Happy birthday!!” and placed a crown emoji over Destiney’s head. For the outdoor group table snap, Tori wrote, “Thank you @domaineroy for helping us celebrate this 30 queeeeeen!”

Why were Audrey and Tori on bad terms?

Last year, Audrey and Tori sparked rumors they weren’t speaking on several occasions. First, Zach and Tori skipped out on Audrey’s 30th birthday bash.

Then, when Audrey and Jeremy welcomed their third child, son Radley, LPBW fans criticized Tori’s short and sweet comment on Audrey’s Instagram post that simply read, “Congrats!”

The sisters-in-law came together once again for their mother-in-law Amy Roloff’s bridal shower last summer ahead of her nuptials to Chris Marek.

According to a source close to the Roloff family, Audrey and Tori got into a “huge argument” last year involving their husbands, twin brothers, Jeremy and Zach. Tensions over taking over the family farm also played a significant role in their falling out.

“Tori and Audrey always got along with each other, but Zach and Jeremy got into a huge argument one day and everything changed,” the insider dished, adding, “It exploded and there was a lot of mud-slinging, resulting in the two couples keeping their distance.”

It looks as though Audrey and Tori have learned how to be civil around each other during their shared outings, which are far and few between these days.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.