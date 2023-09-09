LPBW stars Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler will have a ‘small’ destination wedding

Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler will soon become husband and wife, and the Little People, Big World stars are keeping their nuptials low-key.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Matt popped the question to Caryn earlier this year, and she happily accepted.

After dating for six years, the couple is ready to take their relationship to the next level, and that means they’re in full-on wedding-planning mode.

Matt, 61, and Caryn, 53, may share their private lives on the small screen, but they’re choosing to keep their wedding ceremony as private as possible.

Caryn’s son, Connor Chandler, recently spoke with The Sun and dished on his mom and future father-in-law’s plans for their special day.

According to Connor, Caryn and Matt don’t have anything set in stone just yet regarding securing venues or vendors, but they have decided to keep their ceremony intimate.

LPBW couple Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler want a ‘small’ wedding

“There’s nothing been ordered, but they’re going to do a small wedding. They just don’t know how small yet,” Connor shared with The Sun.

Connor added that Matt and Caryn are still deciding whether or not they want a big reception after their ceremony, just that they want to keep everything “small.”

And by small, that means the guest list, including their family members.

Matt and Caryn aren’t sure about inviting the entire Roloff family to their wedding

“They just don’t know if they want to invite all the kids and whatnot to the wedding,” Connor added, according to what his mom, Caryn, has said.

Although there have been tensions between Matt and Caryn and some of the family members, namely Zach and Tori Roloff, Connor claims that a smaller guest list without some of the family members isn’t about anything personal.

“And it’s no hard feelings, no disrespect,” Connor said. “It’s just about the size of the wedding and how they want it all to play out.”

One thing that Caryn and Matt have decided on is the location for their reception: Roloff Farms. However, Caryn mentioned that she would like the wedding ceremony to take place out of state, either in Arizona or Mexico, two of her and Matt’s favorite vacation destinations.

This aligns with what Matt told his Instagram followers this summer when asked when his wedding date was. Matt told his fans they hadn’t set a date yet but that their wedding day would be “super small like elopement style.”

Matt and Caryn are currently building their dream home on the family’s farm, so it’s likely that they’ll wait at least several months until the construction is complete so that it’s ready for their reception.

Matt and Caryn will likely get hitched in the spring of 2024

Right now, Caryn is looking at May 2024 for a wedding date. “They don’t want it too hot. But [Caryn] mentioned May, I’m not sure exactly when,” Connor shared.

While LPBW viewers await official word from TLC about Season 25’s premiere, the future of the series hangs in the balance.

It’s unclear whether the show will continue after Season 25, but if it does, viewers will be crossing their fingers that Matt and Caryn’s nuptials will play out as part of their storyline.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.