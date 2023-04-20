LPBW stars Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler are engaged

Little People, Big World stars Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler are getting married!

After six years of dating, Matt finally put a ring on it.

Matt, 61, made the exciting announcement on Instagram in a joint post also shared by TLC.

A photo included in the post depicted Caryn and Matt seated near what appeared to be a garage or shed, likely at Roloff Farms.

Caryn held up her left ring finger, showing off her sparkler as she beamed from ear to ear. She held on to Matt, who was also smiling in the photo, with her arms wrapped around her fiance.

“She said Yes! #LPBW couple Matt and Caryn are engaged. ❤️,” read the accompanying caption.

Caryn Chandler accepts LPBW star Matt Roloff’s marriage proposal

Matt also spoke with PEOPLE in an official statement, telling the publication, “After six wonderful years together, I asked Caryn to marry me, and she said yes!”

“Our plan is to enjoy our engagement, and we are looking forward to a simple but elegant wedding in 2024,” added Matt in an identical statement he also shared with TLC.com.

In just one hour, Matt’s post received more than 13,000 likes, and LPBW viewers flocked to the comments section to react to the news, where the responses were a mixed bag.

LPBW viewers share mixed reactions to Matt and Caryn’s engagement

“She said yes to the house 🏠….I mean to the man 😂😂😂,” wrote one LPBW viewer who felt Caryn is after Matt’s possessions.

LPBW viewers had mixed reactions to Matt and Caryn’s upcoming nuptials. Pic credit: @mattroloff/Instagram

On the contrary, some of Matt’s fans told him to ignore the trolls and wished him and Caryn congratulations.

Another critic accused Caryn of being a gold digger with their comment, which read, “She in it see only $$$$$$$ 💰💰💰💰💰💰💰.”

One Instagram user who expressed their distrust for Caryn urged Matt to sign a prenup.

Not everyone was happy about the announcement. Pic credit: @mattroloff/Instagram

“Congratulations. Everyone deserves to b happy,” penned one of Matt’s fans. “Amy moved on. So it’s only right that Matt did to.”

Another disparager felt that Matt and Caryn don’t mesh well. “I know opposite attracts But this is too much,” they wrote.

Matt and Caryn can settle in their dream home on Roloff Farms

As Monsters and Critics reported previously, Matt explained during an episode of LPBW why he hadn’t yet proposed to Caryn.

During a confessional, Matt told TLC cameras, “It just doesn’t make sense for us, for me to propose to her, for us to get married until we have a place that we can land in.”

Now that Matt has begun construction on his and Caryn’s dream home, he kept true to his word and popped the question. Now the fun of wedding planning can begin for the couple.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.