LPBW star Matt Roloff says he’s been ‘enjoying’ being engaged to Caryn Chandler

Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff has been a busy man!

The 61-year-old TLC star recently popped the question to his longtime girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, and their dream home is currently under construction on Roloff Farms.

Amid all the excitement surrounding him, Matt has also carved out time to spend with his family, namely his grandchildren, Jackson, Lilah, Josiah, Ember, Bode, Radley, and Mateo.

In a recent Instagram carousel post, Matt shared some photos of what he’s been up to lately and, in his lengthy caption, explained what’s been keeping his time occupied.

The first photo Matt shared was one of himself and his youngest son, Jacob Roloff. The father-son duo was busy working on one of Matt’s many projects on the farm as Matt was seated inside a Bobcat.

A second photo showed some wooden flooring samples, seemingly for his and Caryn’s new home. Caryn was spotted in the third photo, standing in front of a miniature model of what appeared to be their home.

LPBW star Matt Roloff shares a carousel of photos depicting his busy month

Another model of Matt and Caryn’s home was pictured in the fourth slide, showing the layout of their kitchen. Matt and Caryn posed for a sweet photo in the last slide, seemingly taken right after Matt proposed.

“What a whirlwind month. I can’t believe April is already over. Life is wonderful but always moving sooo fast,” Matt’s caption began.

The reality TV star and father of four noted that he’s been busy since last month and even hinted that he’s been filming for a highly anticipated upcoming season of Little People, Big World.

Between construction on his new home, spending time with his grandchildren, reorganizing the farm, working with Jacob on a well/irrigation system, “making TV shows,” and enjoying his recent engagement, Matt has had his hands full and in the best ways possible.

“I’ll try to continue to keep you all up to date the best I can—- sometimes i forget to take photos !” he added.

Matt also noted that the Roloff family farmhouse on the north side of the farm is still available to rent, although slots are filling up fast.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, LPBW fans were likely concerned about the future of Pumpkin Season after it was discovered that Roloff Farms, Inc. was administratively dissolved after Matt failed to file an annual report.

Matt confirms that Pumpkin Season is ‘still on’ for 2023 at Roloff Farms

However, Roloff Farms patrons will be happy to hear that Matt announced Pumpkin Season 2023 is “still on for 2023!”

In the comments section, Matt joked about being pressured to propose to Caryn.

“You all kept telling me to ‘put a ring on her ‘. So I did. 💍,” he wrote.

Matt joked about putting a ring on Caryn’s finger in the comments section of his post. Pic credit: @mattroloff/Instagram

After six years of dating, Matt finally asked Caryn to marry him. During an episode of LPBW, Matt explained why he was waiting to get engaged, and it had everything to do with not having a place to call home together.

“It just doesn’t make sense for us, for me to propose to her, for us to get married until we have a place that we can land in,” Matt confessed.

Now that their home is under construction, it was the perfect time for Matt and Caryn to get engaged and begin planning their future together.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.