LPBW star Matt Roloff says he and fiancee Caryn Chandler want to ‘elope’

While many Little People, Big World fans are hoping to see Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler tie the knot in a grand ceremony next season, they may have to settle for something much smaller.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Matt proposed to Caryn in April 2023, and she accepted.

The couple of six years shared the exciting news with their fans on social media, and Matt issued a statement to PEOPLE, telling the publication, “After six wonderful years together, I asked Caryn to marry me, and she said yes!”

Since then, Matt has been busy, as usual, with a multitude of projects underway. In addition to wedding planning, Matt and Caryn are in the midst of building their dream home on Roloff Farms, making frequent visits to his and Caryn’s vacation home in Arizona, and spending time with his family.

Matt uploaded a carousel of photos to Instagram ahead of the weekend, sharing what he’s been up to lately.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the photos, Caryn rode a UTV with Matt’s grandson, Mateo; Matt shared a pic from his airplane seat in another shot; Matt posed with some friends as they sported matching cowboy hats; Matt and Caryn shared a kiss on a bale of hay; Matt enjoyed a dip in the pool, and in the last photo, Matt’s ex-wife Amy Roloff and her husband Chris Marek joined Matt and Caryn for a group shot.

“Here is a photo dump of just a few out of hundreds I’ve taken the past 3 weeks.. so many amazing things going on,” Matt wrote in the caption.

Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler have been busy this summer

Matt added a quick summary of his recent adventures, sharing that his son and daughter-in-law, Jacob and Isabel Roloff, have been running Roloff Farms, which has allowed him and Caryn to spend more time in Arizona visiting their parents and “working towards retirement.”

The 61-year-old TLC star also hinted at a “super fun event” hosted by Amy and Chris that will be featured in the upcoming season of LPBW.

Matt’s share was well-received, accruing over 17,000 likes from his fans and followers. And in the comments section, many LPBW viewers interacted with Matt, asking questions about Season 26 of LPBW, his relationship with his ex-wife Amy, and the future of Roloff Farms.

However, if you were looking forward to a lavish wedding day for him and Caryn, think again. Although Matt can’t answer all of his fans’ burning questions, he did respond to one regarding his and Caryn’s special day.

Matt tells LPBW fan that he and Caryn’s wedding will be ‘elopement style’

One of Matt’s curious fans wanted to know when he and Caryn are planning to tie the knot and asked, “When’s the wedding!!??” and Matt offered a somewhat surprising response.

Matt told his Instagram followers that his and Caryn’s wedding will be super low-key. Pic credit: @mattroloff/Instagram

“We havnt set any dates yet,” Matt wrote. “Will be super small like elopement style :)).”

In his statement on TLC.com, Matt previously mentioned that he and Caryn plan to keep their nuptials less than extravagant.

“Our plan is to enjoy our engagement, and we are looking forward to a simple but elegant wedding in 2024,” Matt shared.

Matt and Caryn are building their dream home as they plan their wedding

Matt confessed during an episode of LPBW that until he and Caryn had a place to collectively call home, he didn’t feel ready to get engaged.

“It just doesn’t make sense for us, for me to propose to her, for us to get married until we have a place that we can land in,” Matt revealed.

Matt has since made his and Caryn’s dream come true, and the couple is excitedly awaiting the completion of their dream home, and LPBW viewers can expect to see its progress play out once the show returns to TLC.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.