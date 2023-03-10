LPBW star Matt Roloff begins construction on his and Caryn Chandler’s ‘dream’ home

Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff is about to begin to make his and Caryn Chandler’s dreams come true.

LPBW viewers have learned that Matt is happiest when he has several projects going on at once, and he currently has one major project underway.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Matt has plans to construct his “dream” home on Roloff Farms.

Matt has teased his latest project on Instagram, sharing that he’s already tackled the layout.

Now, five years after his idea came to light, Matt is ready for the next big step in his and Caryn’s future together.

Matt posted a photo on Instagram depicting the logs he’s been saving to use to construct his home.

Three large pieces of wood sat on the gravel driveway in front of one of his garages on Roloff Farms in the pic.

“Very exciting to be finally, after 5 years, of planning to be starting on our new house,” Matt wrote in his caption.

“[Jacob] is [cutting] up the logs we have been saving. the home [will] be a combination of wood we purchase and some we cut on our LT40 mill we have at the farm…. it’s going to be a busy busy Spring / Summer,” he added.

LPBW viewers are excited for Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler’s home construction to begin

Many of Matt’s 784,000 Instagram followers flocked to the comments to share their happiness with the LPBW patriarch.

Jacob’s wife, Isabel, left a star-eyed emoji to show her excitement.

“[I’m] happy for you Matt!” wrote one of Matt’s fans, while another Instagram user penned, “Exciting!”

Matt’s fans and followers are happy to see his latest project underway. Pic credit: @mattroloff/Instagram

Matt received hundreds more comments, and the post received more than 4,600 likes as of the writing of this article.

Will Matt and Caryn get engaged now that they’ll have a home to call their own?

Now that his “dream” home is officially in the works, could that mean wedding bells for Matt and Caryn?

Last season on LPBW, Matt revealed that the reason he hasn’t yet proposed to his girlfriend of six years is that they don’t have a shared place to call home.

“It just doesn’t make sense for us, for me to propose to her, for us to get married, until we have a place that we can land in,” Matt admitted during an LPBW confessional. “And neither one of our houses work for each other. So it’s just very, very disappointing.”

Currently, Matt still resides in the double-wide (DW) on Roloff Farms, while Caryn lives in her own home close to Roloff Farms in Oregon.

Matt and Caryn’s relationship has raised eyebrows

LPBW viewers have mixed feelings toward Matt and Caryn’s love story. Shortly after Matt’s split from his ex-wife, Amy Roloff, he and Caryn went public with their romance. Their relationship was once a platonic, business-only one, as Caryn once served as the long-time manager at Roloff Farms.

However, Amy insinuated that Matt and Caryn’s relationship was more than just a business-related one. In her tell-all book, A Little Me, Amy hinted that Matt and Caryn got romantic while she and Matt were still married.

“Matt and our farm manager, who had been working for us a number of years by then, seemed to have more than just a working relationship or friendship,” Amy wrote in 2019. “I saw messages, pictures, and other things that should not have been shared between people who just worked together and were still married to other people. I was devastated.”

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.