LPBW star Caryn Chandler lists home for sale amid construction on her and Matt Roloff’s ‘personal castle’

It’s finally time! Little People, Big World couple Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler are bringing their dream home to life.

After years of talking about building their dream home on Roloff Farms, construction is underway, and it won’t be long now before Matt and Caryn can call the dwelling “home sweet home.”

Matt shared an update on the home’s progress on Instagram this week, giving his fans and followers a look at the spacious abode.

While a construction worker got to work installing Matt and Caryn’s faux wood aluminum siding, Matt chatted it up to answer some questions while giving his fans a peek at their work.

In addition to the Dizal siding, the front of the home was covered in off-white stone and featured plenty of natural light with an abundance of black-framed windows.

Matt told his fans that he “loves” the home so far, and in the background, Caryn concurred: “I love it,” she said.

In his accompanying caption, Matt wrote, “Hi everyone… soon i’ll take a bunch of new photos to show you our new house here on the farm.. but in the meantime check out this amazing low maintenance siding accent we used…”

LPBW star Caryn Chandler lists Oregon home for sale

While Matt shared an update on the new property, we did some research and discovered that Caryn has listed her Portland, Oregon, home for sale.

As Caryn awaits her move onto Roloff Farms with her fiance, Matt, she’s put her home up for sale, listing it at $540,000.

The listing describes Caryn’s beautiful residence as a “nicely updated home” with an open floor plan, updated kitchen, large and private backyard (which LPBW viewers will likely remember seeing on TLC), and a Trex deck with raised garden beds.

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom home features 1,459 square feet and has yet to receive a contract on it.

Back on Matt’s Instagram post, he received an outpouring of comments from LPBW viewers who shared their love of his and Caryn’s impending home.

Matt Roloff shoots down the notion that his and Caryn’s home will be a ‘mansion’

Judging by the video, it appeared that Matt and Caryn would be living quite comfortably in their large homestead.

But when one of his Instagram followers referred to the house as a “beautiful mansion,” Matt set the record straight.

“[It] doesn’t technically qualify as a mansion but it’s definitely my own personal castle,” Matt revealed.

Next month, LPBW fans can continue to follow the Roloff family’s storyline when Season 25 of the long-running show premieres on TLC.

Season 25 of Little People, Big World premieres on TLC on Tuesday, February 20, at 9/8c.