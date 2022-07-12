LPBW spoiler: Amy Roloff ‘very disappointed’ her kids and grandkids won’t grow up on the farm

Amy was “very disappointed” that Matt listed the north side of the farm for sale. Pic credit: TLC

Amy Roloff was disappointed with her ex-husband Matt Roloff’s decision to list the farm for sale on Tuesday’s Little People, Big World episode.

Aptly titled Time for a New Chapter, tonight’s episode reveals the moment Matt Roloff announces to the family he’s listing the north side of the farm for sale.

While visiting Roloff Farms with her husband Chris Marek to get in a walk, Amy stopped by to chat with Matt about his plans. Amy and Chris were both disappointed with his decision, feeling the farm should have been left to the kids and grandkids.

Amy Roloff and Chris Marek were hopeful Roloff Farms would stay in the family

“Meeting Amy on the farm and then getting to know her kids here, there’s so much history. It’s hard to think that that’s gonna go away,” Chris confessed. “We just don’t see a lot of that anymore — a farm or a house being passed down to the next generation — and I was really hoping that’s what was going to happen here.”

For her part, Amy confessed, “There’s definitely a lot of history on the north side of where the farmhouse is, you know, with raising the kids there, with Western Town, and stuff like that.”

Amy added that she’ll miss out on the opportunity to see what her kids and her grandkids would have done with that portion of the property.

Amy ‘very disappointed’ she won’t see her kids and grandkids grow up on the farm

Amy continued as clips of Jeremy and Zach as kids on the farm played in the background, “So you know, it’s just very disappointing that I won’t see their families and grandkids, you know, run around the farmhouse, run around the property, and just see what they’re gonna do with it. I just think it’s sad.”

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Matt listed the north side of the farm for sale in May 2022 for a cool $4 million. He announced the news in an Instagram post, which he captioned, “Today 16 acres of the farms 109 acres go up for sale including our original family home and bright red barn. It’s a tiny bit scary but mostly exciting. ….its time to move toward the next season of life.”

LPBW viewers discovered this season that negotiations fell through between Matt and his two sons, Jeremy and Zach, who each put their hat in the ring to purchase the north side of the farm, trying to keep the property within the family. The farm being listed for sale certainly leaves a lot of unanswered questions about the future of the Roloff family.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.