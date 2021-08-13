LPBW: Moms-to-be Audrey and Isabel Roloff talk baby names

Audrey and Isabel Roloff are both expecting babies later this year and talked about their choice of names. Pic credit: TLC and @isabelsofiarock/Instagram

Former Little People, Big World star Audrey Roloff and her sister-in-law Isabel Roloff are both expecting babies later this year and the moms-to-be talked choosing baby names.

The Roloff brood is about to expand by two grandchildren this fall — Audrey and Jeremy are expecting their third child in November, and Jacob and Isabel are expecting their first child, a son, just one month later.

Audrey and Isabel Roloff talk baby names

With their due dates fast approaching, the red-haired sisters-in-law have talked to their fans about choosing baby names for their bundles of joy.

Audrey shared an updated pic of her baby bump in an Instagram post, sporting a long-sleeved black dress and cradling her pregnant belly.

“7 months🤰🏼I can’t believe how fast this pregnancy has gone by,” Audrey captioned her post.

“We’ve been having more conversations about names lately… it’s harder to be prepared for both genders😜 but we are so excited to be surprised this time❤️[Were] you surprised with any of your babies?” Audrey asked her 1.4 million followers.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Audrey’s mother-in-law, Amy Roloff, commented on the post, and shared that she wanted to know all four of her kids’ names before they were born. “It’s amazing how fast it goes when you have kids. It’s so exciting. As you know I had all mine C-section and I wanted to know 🤗” Amy commented.

What are the meanings behind Ember and Bode’s names?

Audrey and her husband Jeremy already share daughter Ember Jean and son Bode James. The couple shared the meanings behind their children’s names.

Speaking of daughter Ember’s name, Audrey explained, “Jer and I fell in love around campfires, so campfires and embers had a lot of significance for our relationship.”

Jeremy added, “And we just loved the name, it’s beautiful, short, clean, unique.”

According to BabyNames.com, the name Bode has German roots and means “messenger.” Bode’s name, pronounced “Bo-dee,” pays homage to Audrey’s side of the family.

“His name is a nod to my maiden name ‘Botti,’ pronounced ‘bo-tee,’ as a way to honor my side of the family,” Audrey explained.

Isabel and Jacob chose their baby name 10 years ago

Jacob’s wife, Isabel, also opened up about their name choice for their son, who is due in December.

Isabel answered a Q&A on her Instagram Stories and one question from a fan asked, “Do you think you chose a good name?”

“We chose the name meant for our son,” Isabel told her followers. “That’s the only way I know how to explain it. The name came almost 10 years ago and just stuck. It was simply meant to be.”

Isabel explained how her and Jacob’s name choice for their son just seemed like a natural choice, although she didn’t disclose the name.

“When people were guessing the sex of our baby before we knew, and I’d tell them the name I’ve always had they’d say, “oh, yep. That is who is in your belly,” Isabel added.

Pic credit: @isabelsofiarock/Instagram

Audrey and Isabel’s babies will join the other Roloff cousins, Jackson, 4, and Lilah, 1, whose parents are Zach and Tori Roloff. The Roloffs have a busy 2021 planned — before the end of this year, they will have celebrated Amy and Chris’s wedding and expanded the number of grandchildren to a total of six.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.