LPBW: Matt Roloff’s girlfriend Caryn Chandler is officially a grandma

Caryn Chandler is officially a grandma! The Little People, Big World star announced her happy news on Tuesday, August 24.

The 53-year-old mom of two is parents to daughter Brittany, 25, and son Connor, 22.

Caryn earned her Grandma status when her son Connor and his girlfriend Ashlee welcomed their first child, a son, on Sunday, August 22.

Matt Roloff’s girlfriend took to her Instagram page to share the happy news.

“I’m a Grandma ! Sweet baby Liam Joseph Chandler arrived Sunday, August 22nd (2 weeks early). A bouncing 6lbs 12 oz of pure joy. My heart… is bursting ! [blue heart emoji]” Caryn shared with her followers.

Caryn also shared a pic of her grandson Liam, swaddled in a standard hospital blanket adorned with pink and blue stripes, and wore a gray cap with miniature mustaches as the print.

Matt was sure to stop by the comments and congratulate his girlfriend on joining the ranks of grandparenthood.

Matt Roloff and Caryn’s daughter commented

“Congrats to mom and dad and of course to you too grandma!!” Matt wrote in Caryn’s comments.

Caryn’s daughter, Brittany, also congratulated her mom on the news.

“Cutest grandma I know!!! Liam will adore u mama. My nephew is perfect,” Brittany’s comment read.

Caryn replied to her daughter, “❤ oh hi Auntie Britt”

Tori Roloff was able to squeeze in a maternity shoot two weeks ago and captured Caryn, Connor, and Ashlee posing with their dog in a sweet shot.

Earlier this year, Caryn asked for a postponement in her son Connor’s harassment trial to allow her time to vacation in Arizona with Matt.

Caryn is already a Cha Cha to Matt Roloff’s grandchildren

Although Liam is Caryn’s first biological grandchild, she is lovingly referred to as Cha Cha by boyfriend Matt Roloff’s grandchildren.

Matt and his ex-wife Amy Roloff currently share four grandchildren — Jackson, Ember, Lilah, and Bode — and there are two more Roloff grandchildren on the way.

Jeremy and Audrey are expecting their third child this November, and Jacob and Isabel Roloff are expecting their first child, a boy, in December.

Sadly, Zach and Tori lost a pregnancy in March, but are actively trying for a rainbow baby to add to the growing Roloff population of grandchildren.

Caryn often spends time with Matt and his grandkids, both on the show and social media. LPBW fans alleged that Caryn and Matt babysit the grandchildren more than Amy and Chris, which Amy later shot down.

With Amy and Chris’s upcoming nuptials this weekend, LPBW fans are wondering when Caryn and Matt are going to tie the knot themselves.

The couple has been together since 2017, and some fans of the show think Matt and Caryn have already secretly tied the knot.

Caryn and Matt seemed to shoot down that rumor when they addressed getting married during a confessional on LPBW.

Caryn said of marrying Matt, “If and when I do get married again, I’d love for it to be to him.”

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.