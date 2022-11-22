News LPBW: Matt Roloff reveals why he hasn’t proposed to Caryn Chandler yet

Matt has reasons why he has waited to propose to Caryn. Pic credit: @carynchandler1/Instagram In the latest episode of Little People, Big World, Matt Roloff explains why he’s waited so long to propose to his longtime girlfriend, Caryn Chandler. Matt and Caryn made their romance public in 2017, unveiling their relationship during Season 17 of LPBW.

Since they’ve been together for five years, many LPBW viewers have wondered what’s taken Matt so long to pop the question.

Now, Matt has a reason for his hesitancy.

Spoiler alert: the rest of the article contains spoilers from the Tuesday, November 22 episode of Little People, Big World.

During a confessional, Matt talked about his plans for his dream home, which he plans to build on Roloff Farms.

LPBW spoiler: Matt Roloff explains why he hasn’t proposed to Caryn Chandler

“I think Caryn’s disappointed about what’s happening,” Matt confessed. “Right now, we’re just sort of hanging out in limbo.”

That’s when Matt revealed his reasoning for not asking Caryn to be his wife, which has to do with their living arrangements.

“It just doesn’t make sense for us, for me to propose to her, for us to get married, until we have a place that we can land in,” Matt told TLC’s cameras. “And neither one of our houses work for each other. So it’s just very, very disappointing.”

Matt explained that backlogs for building permits were holding up his plans of building his dream home, so construction likely won’t start until next year.

Matt and Caryn continue to live separately while Matt awaits construction on his dream home

In the meantime, Matt continues to live in the double-wide mobile home, DW for short, where Caryn often visits. However, the two haven’t yet decided to cohabitate.

Last year, LPBW viewers watched as Caryn purchased the home of her dreams in Oregon near Roloff Farms where Matt resides. Although Matt was unhappy with the amount of stairs in the home — due to his mobility issues and using crutches to walk — he finally gave Caryn his stamp of approval.

Although they don’t live together in Oregon, Caryn and Matt purchased a condo in Surprise, Arizona, where the couple frequently vacations.

Matt and Caryn have spoken about tying the knot on a few occasions. Caryn even let it slip last year and referred to Matt as her husband when she told cameras during a confessional, “I’m married to the guy that owns a pumpkin patch.”

After a few seconds, Caryn realized she misspoke and corrected herself, stating, “I’m not married. Did I say married?” Matt added, “You’re almost married to a guy with the pumpkin patch, is the way I could put it.”

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.