LPBW: Matt Roloff promises to ‘work constantly’ to ensure the family gets along

Matt plans to honor his late father Ron’s wishes and make sure the Roloff family gets along. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff intends to uphold his late father, Ron Roloff’s wish to ensure the family gets along.

This article contains spoilers from the Tuesday, November 29 episode of Little People, Big World.

In Tuesday’s episode of LPBW, Matt reveals that his father, Ron passed away after complications from COVID-19.

The episode is heartbreaking, as viewers watch Matt cry while Caryn consoles him after sharing the news about Ron.

Despite the sadness, Matt notes that his father was a good man who only wanted the best for everyone.

Matt confesses that during Ron’s final moments, he told Matt, “I just want everybody in the family to get along.”

LPBW spoiler: Matt Roloff promises to ‘work constantly’ to make sure the family gets along

Ron likely referenced the feud between Matt and his sons after their farm purchase negotiations went south, causing a rift in their relationships.

During a confessional with Caryn, Matt admits he wants the same thing as his dad. He notes that all he can do is ensure he isn’t bringing any more negativity to the situation.

Matt tells the cameras that sometimes things take time and that he’s trying to be respectful of the fact that Zach and Tori asked for space after their falling out.

“But I’m gonna try and work constantly on making sure that the family gets along,” Matt adds.

Matt tells Caryn that Ron’s wishes were “powerful words” that he’ll hold with him, as they’re “embedded” in his head. “So, I’ve got a lot of work to do,” Matt admits.

The Roloff family’s falling out

Matt certainly has a lot of work to do if he’s going to keep the Roloff family on good terms. His ex-wife, Amy Roloff, took sides with their sons Jeremy and Zach regarding the farm negotiations.

Things got so tense that Zach admitted earlier this season that he and Tori didn’t plan to introduce Caryn to their newest son, Josiah. However, Caryn eventually got to meet Josiah when she and Matt met up with Zach and Tori during a little people convention, as LPBW viewers watched last week.

Off-camera, it seems as though the distance between Matt and Caryn and Zach and Tori still exists. Matt and Caryn recently missed Lilah’s 3rd birthday party as they headed out of Oregon for a cruise ahead of Thanksgiving, causing LPBW fans to wonder whether they weren’t invited or avoided the situation altogether.

There haven’t been many posts on social media with Zach and Tori spending time with Matt and Caryn, although they used to vacation together before their feud.

Matt knows that to keep his family on good terms, his job isn’t going to be easy.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.