LPBW: Matt and Caryn hang out with Amy and Chris, Matt tells haters to ‘please go away’

Little People, Big World former couple Matt and Amy Roloff came together with their significant others recently and Matt warned his haters that any negative comments would be ignored.

The relationship between Matt and Chris has grown and the two have surprisingly become friends, sharing many of the same interests. This has caused some uncomfortableness, however, for Amy, who thinks Matt and Chris have become too close for comfort.

Despite the awkwardness and disapproval of most LPBW viewers, Matt and Caryn have been persistent about maintaining friendships with Amy and Chris, or at least trying to come together amicably since Amy and Matt’s 2016 divorce.

LPBW patriarch Matt Roloff shares pic with ex Amy Roloff and husband Chris Marek: ‘Negative people please go away’

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, Matt shared two posts of the same photo that included himself and Caryn, Amy and Chris, along with another couple who is friends with Matt and Caryn.

The pic showed Matt and Caryn’s friends posing on the left, with Matt and Caryn in the middle of the pic, flanked by Chris and Amy on the right side. The three couples posed outside with lush, green trees as their backdrop for the pic and everyone was smiling and looked to be relaxed and enjoying their time together.

“Cheer this photo on!!! That’s the tall and the short of it ! Period,” read the caption on Matt’s first post. “Negative people please go away gracefully.. you don’t [possess] adequate discernment to speak your inadequate mumble jumbo. But we will respond to the fools for fun if you are over 55 and mature and to qualify..”

Matt continued to share his message of positivity in the second post, which included the same photo. He captioned the second share, “the Tall and the short of it! fun times indeed. negative people should politely leave this conversation. we are turning the world into positive thoughts …. right @amyjroloff ??? @onlynicecomments #havesomethinggoodtosay ? #andwemightreadit”

As of Sunday, Amy hadn’t yet responded to Matt tagging her in the caption of his second post. Judging by their social media interaction history, Amy will likely leave the post alone and let Matt’s 763K Instagram followers do the commenting instead.

And comment, they did, with most of Matt’s followers agreeing with him that people should be happy that he and Caryn are trying to have an amicable relationship with his ex-wife Amy and her new husband Chris.

LPBW fans support Matt and Amy’s relationship post-divorce

One of Matt’s fans felt that the exes coming together was a welcome change from everything negative in the world: “With all the turmoil going on in the world it’s nice to see a happy post. ‘What the World Needs Now is Love Sweet Love’!”

“Nice that you can all get along,” commented another one of Matt’s supporters. “If the last few years have taught us anything, it’s appreciate what we have and the people in our lives. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Another fan showed support for Matt and Amy coming together in their comment, which read, “Aw look at you guys! I think it’s so great! I think Amy and you are both happier with others at this time in life and that’s why you can get along so well even after all you both have been through! It’s hard but you guys make it look so easy! Definitely support all of you❤️”

However, Matt’s comments section wasn’t without messages from haters, as he suspected. When one fan commented, “I love the fact that you all get along so well,” one of Matt’s critics responded and felt it was contrived.

“In front of the cameras 🎥,” the hater replied.

This season on LPBW, things got awkward once again when Amy (reluctantly) agreed to join Chris and visit Matt and Caryn at their vacation home in Arizona. Most LPBW viewers felt that Matt and Amy hanging out with their exes is a bit odd and forced, even speculating that it’s all for show.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery Plus.