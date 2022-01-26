LPBW: Isabel Roloff reveals the most commonly asked question she receives from fans

Isabel Roloff responded to fans after an onslaught of DMs asking whether she and Jacob are living on Roloff Farms. Pic credit: @isabelsofiarock/Instagram

Isabel Roloff responded to DMs from Little People, Big World fans, wondering whether she and her husband Jacob are living on Roloff Farms.

New mom Isabel Roloff loves to share much of her personal life on social media with her fans, and is often an open book when it comes to her emotions and struggles.

One thing, however, that Isabel and her husband Jacob Roloff have decided is off limits is sharing their infant son Mateo’s identity online.

Although Isabel and Jacob have received a lot of flak for their decision to shield baby Mateo, they continue to hold strong in their belief.

Another topic that often comes up in DMs from Isabel’s followers is where she, Jacob, and Mateo are living these days.

There have been rumors swirling for years about which of the Roloff siblings, if any, would eventually live on the farm and operate it in the footsteps of their father and LPBW patriarch, Matt Roloff.

LPBW fans wonder if Isabel and Jacob Roloff are living on Roloff Farms

Lately, Isabel has been sharing plenty of pics of herself and Mateo (without showing his face) on Instagram, taking daily walks on the farm.

Pic credit: @isabelsofiarock/Instagram

This has garnered the attention of her curious fans, who wonder whether she and Jacob moved into the farmhouse, since Jacob’s brothers Zach and Jeremy both decided not to.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Isabel answered a Q&A on her Instagram Stories recently, asking her fans to reveal their “BURNING QUESTIONS” and revealed the one topic that her fans won’t stop asking her about.

“Noticed you have been at the farm a lot for your walks, do you live there now?” asked one of Isabel’s 133k followers.

Isabel Roloff clarifies whether she lives on the farm, why she spends so much time there

Isabel answered, “Lol this was the #1 question I was referring to!”

She then told her fans that she and Jacob don’t live on the farm but explained why she spends so much time there these days.

“No we don’t live on the farm, but we live less than 5 min away and Jacob works there so I go every day for walks,” Isabel shared. “It’s nice because the dogs can run freely + we can walk.”

In her next Instagram Stories slide, Isabel shared several screenshots of similar questions from fans, all asking about whether she and Jacob live on the farm now.

“I wasn’t kidding!” Isabel shared with her fans. “This is the only thing you want to know my work here is done.”

Pic credit: @isabelsofiarock/Instagram

Isabel is obviously growing tired of answering the same question over and and over again. She has already addressed living on the farm in previous Instagram Stories.

In October 2021, a curious fan asked Isabel, “Are you and Jacob buying the 1/2 of the farm? U seem to be there a lot.”

Isabel replied with a cheeky response, telling her fans, “I also go to the Thai place down the street a lot but have no plans of purchasing it.”

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.