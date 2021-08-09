LPBW: Isabel Roloff reassures concerned fans over anxiety during pregnancy, says she’s ‘happy and healthy’

Isabel Roloff is bumping along in her first pregnancy. Pic credit: @isabelsofiarock/Instagram

Isabel Roloff’s fans became concerned about her struggle with anxiety during her pregnancy, and she was happy to report that she’s “healthy” and feeling “grateful.”

Isabel, 25, is married to the youngest of the Roloffs’ children, Jacob Roloff, 24. The couple, married since 2019, announced they’re expecting their first child, a boy, this December.

The expectant mom has been open and honest about her struggles with mental health, particularly anxiety. Earlier this year, she detailed how her husband of two years, Jacob Roloff, helped her through an anxiety attack.

Isabel shares her life openly in her Instagram posts — everything from mental health to body image, and lately, her pregnancy.

Isabel Roloff is bumping right along in her first pregnancy and looks to be thriving, but she wants her followers to know that she struggles with mental health issues, despite the joy of expecting a baby.

Isabel Roloff reassured concerned fans

Isabel took to her Instagram Stories to let her fans know that she was alright after some expressed some concern for her wellbeing.

“For everyone asking if I’m okay, yes!” Isabel told her fans.

Isabel reassured her concerned fans. Pic credit: @isabelsofiarock/Instagram

“[Carrying] this little life has been a full spectrum experience that I want to honor. Some days are harder than others and that is NORMAL. What matters is [I’m] healthy, [the baby is] healthy, we’re all happy and healthy here. And for that I am so grateful 💛”

The LPBW family is growing

Jacob and Isabel’s baby will join another new Roloff cousin this fall. Jacob’s older brother Jeremy and his wife Audrey are expecting their third child in November, just one month ahead of Isabel and Jacob.

Isabel visited Jeremy and Audrey’s house and snapped a selfie. Pic credit: @isabelsofiarock/Instagram

Isabel and Jacob paid a visit to Jeremy and Audrey’s house over the weekend, and Isabel shared a selfie she took at their house, showcasing the beautiful lighting in their home. Isabel cradled her baby bump and wore a peach-colored smocked dress and captioned her selfie, “Jer and Auj’s house is perfect for selfies 😂 23 weeks today!”

The mom-to-be joined her sisters-in-law, Tori and Audrey Roloff, over the weekend for their mother-in-law Amy Roloff’s wedding shower. Some LPBW fans were surprised to see Tori and Audrey come together for the event, given the years-long feud between their husbands, Zach and Jeremy.

With the exception of Amy’s ex-husband Matt Roloff and his girlfriend Caryn Chandler, the rest of the Roloff family will come together in less than three weeks to celebrate Amy and Chris’s wedding day.

The Season 22 finale of Little People, Big World airs on Tuesday, August 10 at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.