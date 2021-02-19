Isabel Rock shared how her husband, Jacob Roloff, helped her through a scary anxiety attack. Pic credit: @isabelsofiarock / Instagram

Little People Big World alum Isabel Sofia Rock shared a vulnerable moment on Instagram, detailing how her husband, Jacob Roloff, helped her through a scary anxiety attack.

On Thursday, Isabel shared a touching post on her Instagram account detailing a “bad anxiety attack” she suffered on Wednesday.

She posted: “Yesterday I had a pretty bad anxiety attack and felt absolutely hopeless. Jacob talked me down and held space for me in the most understanding way. He said the most important words to an anxious person experiencing an attack, “Everything is going to be okay.” It calmed my heart in that moment.”

“I thought about all of the ways he has supported me through the years regarding my trauma, pain, hurt and vice versa. A partner from my past told me once, ‘You don’t handle your stress well.’ Turns out, the right person will know what to say. It just reminded me even deeper how lucky I am to know a love like this,” she gushed.

“There was a time in my life when I thought I was too hard to love, where I was convinced that I was unworthy of it and that I came with too much baggage. Now I know that was never true. I am just grateful that I found someone who sees me for the loving human that I am, and not the hurting one that sometimes needs to be seen. May we all know love like this. ❤️”



Everything is going to be okay

In the post, she detailed how her husband, Jacob, calmed and soothed her. Sadly, she reflected on how previous relationship partners had not treated her as kindly.

The Instagram post includes a sweet photo of the couple sharing a kiss.

Isabel and Jacob no longer on LPBW

Isabel and her husband, Jacob Roloff, married on September 7, 2019. Shortly afterward, they removed themselves from the LPBW franchise.

Part of the reason for the couple’s departure from TLC’s hit show is that Jacob revealed an eye-opening allegation: he claimed an executive producer for Little People, Big World molested him.



Isabel talked about struggling with the attention that fame brings. She touted her husband in a touching post, explaining how Jacob takes public comments in stride.

Little People Big World is currently on hiatus and is set to return to the air in 2021.