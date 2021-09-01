LPBW: Here’s how Matt Roloff spent his weekend while Amy got married on the farm

Matt left Roloff Farms over the weekend while his ex-wife Amy got married. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World patriarch Matt Roloff enjoyed a weekend traveling the Oregon coast while his ex-wife Amy Roloff got married at Roloff Farms.

Matt vacated his home at Roloff Farms over the weekend while his ex-wife Amy Roloff married her fiance, Chris Marek, before 146 of their closest friends and family on Saturday, August 28.

Matt Roloff enjoys time away with Caryn Chandler while ex Amy marries Chris

“Dropped the keys to the farm in Chris’s hands last night … then after short 90 min drive… started Having up close and personal wild life adventure on the Oregon coast,” Matt told his followers on Instagram.

“@carynchandler1 and I are staying with friends in their newly constructed amazing home.. Keith and Robin introducing us to their neighborhood friends :)).” Matt added.

Matt included video footage of a gang of elk on his friends’ property nearby and Matt’s girlfriend Caryn also commented on the post, to wish Amy and Chris congratulations.

“Congrats to the newlyweds ❤️ …..and the Elk were a fun bonus on our Coast get a way,” Caryn wrote on Matt’s post.

While Matt and Caryn enjoyed a scenic trip with friends, Matt’s ex tied the knot for a second time.

Amy and Chris didn’t invite Matt and Caryn to the wedding

Matt made it clear early on that he and Caryn would be leaving Roloff Farms while the wedding was taking place, as previously reported by Monsters & Critics.

During an episode of LPBW last season, Matt confessed that he and Caryn wouldn’t be attending Amy and Chris’s wedding.

“We’re not gonna attend Amy’s wedding. We didn’t need to have that complication. We’re like, ‘Thank you very much for offering.’ Not that they did, but…” Matt told cameras during the episode.

Caryn added, “We wish them all the best, but we don’t need to be there when they exchange their vows.”

And Amy made it clear that she wasn’t comfortable having Matt at her wedding, either.

“Well, I mean, it’s like — no. Too much history, it’s, it’s… no. Nowhere near that kind of relationship that I would want my ex at my wedding… with his girlfriend. With his longtime girlfriend,” Amy said of her thoughts about Matt attending her wedding.

During another episode of LPBW last season, Amy and Chris explained why they decided not to invite Matt and Caryn to the wedding.

“Chris and I debated whether to invite Matt and Caryn to the wedding, but we decided against it. I think it causes less drama, and, um, I think that’s better for everyone,” Amy revealed during a confessional.

Initially, Chris wanted to extend an invitation to Matt and Caryn, but later admitted, “Initially when Matt offered us the farm, I thought it was just a given that we invite him and Caryn to join us if they’d like to, you know, no-obligation.”

“But then I saw where it could be awkward for some people that were going to be at the wedding, and especially maybe for Amy,” Chris added.

Amy and Chris’s ceremony at Roloff Farms was beautiful, and everything went off without a hitch, despite some stressful wedding planning along the way.

The new bride told People of her and Chris’s nuptials, “Our wedding day is a special day, but our marriage is a lifetime together.”

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.