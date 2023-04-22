LPBW: Here’s everything to know about Caryn Chandler’s ex-husband Joseph Chandler

Caryn Chandler was married for nearly two decades before she met and fell in love with Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff.

LPBW viewers recently learned that Matt proposed to Caryn, and she happily accepted after dating for six years.

What they may not know, however, is much about Caryn’s life before she appeared on LPBW and met Matt.

Caryn was previously married to a man named Joseph Chandler. They were married for almost 20 years before he filed for divorce in 2012.

According to Radar Online, Joseph has an extensive criminal history, including arrests for DUI (driving under the influence) and assault.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Joseph’s most recent arrest, per the outlet, occurred on January 31, 2018, when he “did unlawfully drive a vehicle upon a highway or premises open to the public while under the influence of intoxicants, to wit: alcohol.”

Caryn Chandler’s ex-husband Joseph Chandler has a criminal history

Caryn’s ex-husband reportedly was sentenced to 45 days in jail, had his driver’s license revoked for one year, and was sentenced to two years on probation. In addition, Joseph was ordered to complete a “Victim Impact Panel” and pay $1,855 in fees.

Prior to his 2018 arrest, Joseph was arrested for driving with a suspended license in 2013. After pleading guilty to the charges, he was placed in the “Washington County Community Corrections/State of Oregon Corrections Department for a period of three (3) years.”

Joseph’s license was suspended after an incident in 2009 after being arrested for driving under the influence and being responsible for the injuries of several people with his vehicle.

Following the 2009 incident, Joseph was charged with a total of eight counts, including assault, DUI, and a felony charge of failure to perform duties of driver “involving serious physical injury.”

Caryn and Joseph share two children; their daughter, Brittany, and their son, Connor. Caryn — who Matt’s grandkids lovingly refer to as “Cha Cha” — became a grandmother for the first time in 2021 when Connor and his girlfriend Ashlee welcomed a son, Liam.

LPBW stars Caryn Chandler and Matt Roloff’s relationship history

Caryn began dating Matt in 2015 after he and his ex-wife, Amy Roloff, announced their split after 27 years of marriage. Matt and Amy finalized their divorce in 2016.

Caryn once worked as a manager at Roloff Farms, overseeing pumpkin season. However, many LPBW viewers have accused Matt and Caryn of having an extra-marital affair while Matt was still married to Amy, claiming their relationship was more than a business one.

Amy addressed the rumors in her memoir, A Little Me. Amy alleged that Matt and Caryn shared “messages, pictures, and other things” that she felt strict business partners shouldn’t be sharing. And during a Facebook Live video, Amy told her followers that “there was more than just [friendship] going on” between Matt and Caryn.

In addition to accusations of breaking up Matt and Amy’s marriage, Caryn has also been deemed a gold digger by her critics over the years. Caryn addressed the comments during an episode of LPBW.

Caryn told Matt’s daughter-in-law, Tori Roloff, “I think the saddest thing that I deal with, with Matt, is that people think that I’m with him because of some reason other than I love him.”

And during a confessional, Caryn told TLC’s cameras and viewers, “You know, if anybody thinks I’m with him for some reason other than I adore him, that’s really their problem.”

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.