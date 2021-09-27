LPBW fans think they’ve already guessed the gender of Jeremy and Audrey Roloff’s third baby

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff are keeping the gender of their third baby a surprise, but LPBW fans think they already know what they’re having. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World alums Jeremy and Audrey Roloff are keeping their third baby’s gender a secret until birth, but fans of LPBW think they already know what they’re having.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics in July 2021, Jeremy and Audrey announced they were expecting their third child, due in November.

Jeremy and Audrey are already parents to their daughter, Ember, 4, and their son, Bode, 1.

LPBW alum Jeremy Roloff ponders the gender of baby number three

Recently, Jeremy shared a pic of Audrey on his Instagram Feed and told his followers that he was excited to meet their newest baby soon.

In the pic, Audrey posed in front of a field of wildflowers, wearing a long, flowy, white dress with off-the-shoulder sleeves and beige flats as she cradled her baby bump.

“Catching the last glow of evening light. Getting excited to meet the new family member!” Jeremy captioned his post.

He added, “It’s been interesting not knowing whether the baby is a boy or girl this time around. Will I have another son or another daughter? The suspense! P.s. Audrey you’re smokin🔥”

LPBW fans guess the gender of Jeremy and Audrey Roloff’s third baby

Some of Jeremy’s followers took to his comments section to let him know their thoughts on the gender of baby number three.

“I carried the same way both times, both boys,” commented one LPBW fan.

“My guess…BOY 😀” commented another fan who guessed a boy as the gender.

Another fan who guessed boy wrote, “Looks like a boy this time 💙”

There was one fan who thought the tie-breaker would go to the girls. “Girl ❤ That’s my guess,” they wrote.

Jeremy and Audrey, who celebrated seven years of marriage this month, aren’t the only Roloffs expecting a baby this year. Jeremy’s brother Jacob and his wife Isabel are expecting their first child, a son, just one month later in December.

The Roloffs have been busy between Amy Roloff’s recent wedding to Chris Marek, pumpkin season at Roloff Farms, and two new grandchildren due to arrive within one month of each other.

Amy Roloff hosted a winter-themed baby shower for Jacob and Isabel over the weekend.

It won’t be long now before Jeremy and Audrey meet their third little one and reveal the gender to their fans, so stay tuned!

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.