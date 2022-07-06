LPBW: Exes Matt and Amy Roloff meet up once again with Caryn and Chris — see where this time

LPBW exes Matt and Amy Roloff are spending a lot of time together these days. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World exes Matt and Amy Roloff recently met up along with their significant others, Caryn Chandler and Chris Marek.

Matt and Amy Roloff might not be married anymore, but the exes have spent much time together recently.

Earlier this week, Matt took to social media to share some photos from his and Caryn’s trip to Spokane, Washington, where they met up with Chris and Amy for the 2022 LPA (Little People of America) National Conference.

Exes Matt and Amy Roloff come together once again with Caryn and Chris

In a carousel Instagram post, Matt’s caption read, “Caryn and I are spending a few days at the 2022 National little people conference in Spokane WA…. lots of highlights seeing Molly and Joel, watching Jackson play soccer with others his age ..hanging out with Chris and Amy… catching up with Trent and Amber and their family … from @team7lj and Dan and Michelle from @tlc #ourlittlefamily and reconnecting with so many old [friends] of 40…50 and even 60 years….”

Matt’s caption continued, “Yes, the little people community is truly a life long family of friends loved and respected and admired … some for my entire life… thanks Caryn for coming to support and be by my side …. Next we’re off to AZ for some pool time.. then back to the farm to continue the house build. Busy Summer ahead. Stay safe everyone.” He added two hashtags, #bepositiveitslesswork and #bekindyoullmakemorefriends.

In the first pic of his post, Matt shared an aerial view from his window on the plane ride, showing the beautiful snow-topped mountains below. A second pic showed Matt posing with two other TLC stars who happen to also be LPs: Trent Johnston of 7 Little Johnstons and Dan Hamill of the former TLC reality series, Our Little Family.

Lastly, Matt shared a photo of himself and Caryn seated at a restaurant alongside Chris and Amy as well as Matt and Amy’s daughter Molly and her husband, Joel Silvius. Molly and Joel live in Spokane, so it was the perfect opportunity for them to meet up. Zach and Tori Roloff’s new home in Battle Ground, Washington is several hours away, but Matt was still able to make the trip to see his grandson Jackson Roloff play soccer.

Most of Matt’s Instagram followers were happy to see Matt and Amy coming together, especially for the sake of their daughter, Molly, and took to the comments section to let him know it.

LPBW viewers praise Matt and Amy for putting aside their differences

“All of you are amazing! Such an inspiration to everyone with blended families! ❤️🙌,” read a comment from one of Matt’s fans. Another told the LPBW patriarch, “So nice to see y’all getting along. Makes life so much easier for your adult children. 😉”

Another one of Matt’s fans voiced their appreciation for the example he and Amy are setting for other divorced couples: “Love that you and @amyjroloff have be able to become friends a great example for others who are divorced @mattroloff.”

A similar sentiment read, “Love that you and Amy and Chris and Caryn are friendly and respectful to each other. It’s a great example of love for family… and friends.”

As a wedding gift to Amy and Chris, Matt and Caryn bought them airline tickets and offered for them to visit them at their vacation home in Surprise, Arizona. However, many LPBW viewers felt it was contrived for their storyline.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.