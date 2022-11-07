LPBW: Critics slam Audrey Roloff as ‘tacky’ for sharing footage from Matt’s dad’s celebration of life ceremony

Audrey shared footage from Matt Roloff’s father’s celebration of life, and critics thought it was inappropriate. Pic credit: @audreyroloff/Instagram

Audrey Roloff is under fire by Little People, Big World critics for sharing footage from Matt Roloff’s father’s celebration of life ceremony.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Matt’s father, Ron Roloff, affectionally known as “Papa,” passed away on July 31, 2022.

Over the weekend, Ron’s family held a memorial service to honor his life in Arizona, where he and his widow, Peggy (AKA Hunny), resided.

Most of the Roloff family made the trek to Arizona for the service, including Jeremy and Audrey Roloff and their three kids, Ember, Bode, and Radley.

Audrey took to her Instagram Stories and shared photos from the ceremony. Among the photos that Audrey shared were a snap of her husband Jeremy making a speech, their family posing with Hunny, and some of the Roloff cousins coloring at a nearby table.

Audrey also shared some snaps of Ron’s widow eating dinner and Jeremy sitting next to his grandmother during their meal.

LPBW critics call Audrey Roloff ‘tacky’ for sharing photos from Ron Roloff’s celebration of life

LPBW critics caught wind of Audrey’s social media share and felt it was inappropriate to share publicly. They took to Reddit, where they called her “tacky” for sharing such a private family moment on social media.

Pic credit: @audreyroloff/Instagram

“Who does this during a funeral? This is tacky , gross and disrespectful,” wrote one disgruntled LPBW fan.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Another critic also used the term “tacky” to describe Audrey’s actions, accusing her of being unable to put her phone away for one day.

Pic credit: @audreyroloff/Instagram

Again calling Audrey’s actions “tacky,” another Redditor wrote, “This certainly was not the time or the place for this! Tacky.”

Critics continue to bash Audrey for sharing a personal Roloff family moment

“Sharing a funeral to social media is utterly revolting,” penned another one of Audrey’s disparagers.

Calling the move “sad & pathetic,” another Redditor commented, “Yes, nothing is private any more. No boundaries. Cant tell what’s real from what’s just for likes.” So sad & pathetic.”

Pic credit: u/PsychoTink/Reddit

Matt’s father, Ron, was a grandfather and great-grandfather of 10 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was featured alongside his wife, Peggy, on several episodes of LPBW, most recently during Season 18 in an episode titled Four Generations of Roloffs.

Although Matt was obviously in attendance for the ceremony, he opted not to share any photos or videos from the service.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.