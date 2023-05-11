LPBW critics question why Matt Roloff is building such a large home for himself and Caryn Chandler

Matt Roloff is currently in the process of building his and Caryn Chandler’s dream home, but many Little People, Big World viewers don’t understand why it has to be so large.

In 2021, Matt announced that he was working on the layout for the house, as Monsters and Critics reported.

Then, earlier this year, Matt told his Instagram followers that construction had begun on the expansive, one-story home. He hopes that he and his new fiancee, Caryn, can move in before Christmas 2023.

Matt had held off proposing to Caryn until they had a place to jointly call their own. As he explained during an episode of LPBW, “It just doesn’t make sense for us, for me to propose to her, for us to get married until we have a place that we can land in. And neither one of our houses work for each other. So it’s just very, very disappointing.”

Now that building is fully underway, Matt has finally popped the question (and Caryn accepted!), and he’s kept his fans updated on the progress.

In a recent Instagram Reel, Matt shared that the windows were being installed in the home. He filmed construction crews hard at work from inside the structure.

“Windows going in… Thanks Jim for keeping me on schedule no matter how many changes I throw at you.. I’m still having fun.. Hope you are too,” Matt wrote in the caption.

Many of Matt’s 788,000 Instagram followers headed to the comments section to express how excited they are for him and Caryn as their home is being constructed on Roloff Farms.

Others, however, were more concerned with the size of the home.

Little People, Big World critics question the large size of Matt and Caryn’s home

“At your age why a home this size?” asked one of Matt’s followers.

Another penned, “Omg [too] big for 2 people, who is going to be cleaning it.”

“That is going to [be] a big house for two people Lordy Lordy,” commented another Instagram user.

LPBW fans question why Matt is building such a large home for himself and Caryn. Pic credit: @mattroloff/Instagram

One of Matt’s fans joked around in their comment, bringing up his ex-wife, Amy Roloff.

“Amy here… (IN Amy’s voice),” they quipped. “Jesus Matt why do you need such a big place?”

Critics accuse Caryn of influencing Matt’s decision

While others complained about the home’s expansive size, some sarcastically remarked that building the house was all Caryn’s doing.

“I hope [Caryn] likes her new house, she reached her goal,” commented one such critic.

Some of Matt’s followers think his “dream home” is intended for Caryn. Pic credit: @mattroloff/Instagram

Another wrote that “Caryn got it done” and accused her of not “letting” Matt sell the farmhouse to his kids.

Will one of Matt and Amy Roloff’s children inherit the home one day?

Still, another critic felt that Matt and Amy’s youngest son, Jacob Roloff, has ulterior motives for working on the family farm as of late.

“I bet The house will end up being Jacobs,” they wrote. “He’s hanging around to get whatever he can get, after running off at 18 and ignoring the family for years.”

One of Matt’s followers accused his son, Jacob, of trying to take over the house eventually. Pic credit: @mattroloff/Instagram

Jacob is the only one of Matt and Amy’s four children who are still involved in the operations at Roloff Farms. Negotiations to sell the north side of the farm to twin brothers Jeremy and Zach Roloff fell through, causing tension among the family. Eventually, Matt listed it for sale, then had a change of heart and listed it as a short-term rental.

Regardless of Matt’s intentions with building his home, it’ll be a big adjustment. He currently lives in a double-wide on the farm, which he calls the “DW,” while Caryn lives in her own home in Oregon.

With Season 25 of LPBW presumably around the corner (fingers crossed!), fans of the show will likely get to see at least some of the home-building process — and all of the drama surrounding it — play out on TLC.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.