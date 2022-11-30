LPBW couple Audrey and Jeremy Roloff debut gigantic 16′ Christmas tree weighing several hundred lbs.

Jeremy and Audrey’s Christmas tree is enormous and required a team to get it in their new home. Pic credit: @audreyroloff/Instagram

Little People, Big World alums Jeremy and Audrey Roloff had to get creative to get their super-sized Christmas tree into their home.

This season, Jeremy and Audrey went all out when choosing the tallest, heaviest Christmas tree they could find.

The former TLC stars shared the experience of devising a way to get the enormous tree into their new home.

Although their new home has high ceilings, the tree’s height and weight proved to be a problem, and Jeremy had to use his creative craft skills to get it into their living room.

Taking to Instagram, Jeremy documented the process in a series of four Reels. In the first video, Jeremy told his followers, “Well, as a lot things go around here, we decided last minute to get a monster tree – because why not. The kids aren’t getting younger.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jeremy added that the tree is 16′ tall and weighs several hundred pounds. To haul the tree and keep it stable once inside, Jeremy had to build a plywood base on wheels and hoist the tree from his truck bed with a tractor.

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff debut their several hundred-lb. 16′ tall Christmas tree

Next, Jeremy had to devise a pulley system to stand the tree upright. Unfortunately, the tree began to swing outwards, so Jeremy decided to give it a rest overnight while he reassessed his plans to avoid “busting the house up.”

Jeremy’s third video showed him and his younger brother, Jacob Roloff, using the pulley to successfully stand the humongous tree upright. “We got her up… The big reveal coming soon👀,” he captioned the post.

In the final IG Reel, Jeremy had a little fun using Clark Griswold’s famous line from his “favorite” Christmas movie, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

“Little full, lotta sap 🎄,” Jeremy’s caption read on the post.

Sharing some more lighthearted footage, as Jeremy took his knife to the string on the tree, he shared faux footage of its branches unfurling and busting through windows in the home while Audrey and their kids stood nearby, looking unamused.

Audrey also took to her Instagram to share video footage of the family’s massive Christmas tree.

LPBW alums Jeremy and Audrey lead busy lives since leaving LPBW

Audrey and Jeremy have been dealing with sick kids for the last month, so it was likely a welcome break to be able to go Christmas tree-hunting and start getting into the spirit of the holiday.

Audrey and Jeremy have plenty to keep them busy these days — although they no longer share their lives with TLC’s cameras on LPBW, they still share plenty with their millions of fans on social media.

They’re slowly renovating their new fixer-upper Oregon home while they work on putting the finishing touches on a cabin they recently purchased, which they plan to rent to guests.

In addition, while raising their three kids, the couple also stays busy promoting their marriage journals, encouraging others to “date intentionally, pursue creatively & love faithfully” via their Beating 50 Percent brand, and Audrey sells essential oils via Young Living.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.