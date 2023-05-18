LPBW: Audrey Roloff admits she ‘doesn’t keep’ her house clean after facing backlash

Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff told her fans that keeping her house clean isn’t exactly at the top of her to-do list.

Audrey is a busy woman with three young children and several business endeavors under her belt — she’s a social media influencer, author, and ambassador for Young Living essential oils, to name a few of her professional roles.

She and her husband, Jeremy Roloff, are parents to Ember, 5, Bode, 2, and Radley, 1, who keep Audrey on her toes.

Audrey not only stays busy with work and kids, but her fixer-upper home also adds to her busy schedule, with plenty of projects that she recently admitted aren’t for the “faint of heart.”

During a recent Instagram Story Q&A, Audrey revealed that she doesn’t prioritize keeping her home clean in this stage of her life.

Sign up for our newsletter!

When asked by a fan how she manages to keep her home clean, take care of her kids, and cook meals for the family, Audrey explained that she chooses to devote her time to what matters to her.

LPBW alum Audrey Roloff: ‘I don’t keep the house clean’

Along with a photo of her and Jeremy’s son, Bode, playing on the floor with toys strewn about the floor, Audrey admitted, “I don’t keep the house clean.”

Audrey shared a photo of Bode playing and told her fans that she doesn’t make a clean home her number-one focus. Pic credit: @audreyroloff/Instagram

Audrey continued, “We do our best but I’ve come to accept that the house always being clean is not the most important thing to me this season.”

The mom of three added that she “can’t do it all” and says her focus is on cooking homemade meals, playing with the kids, working, exercising, hanging out with Jeremy, spending time with family and friends, reading, and getting outdoors rather than cleaning her house “all day.”

“Y’all have seen my laundry piles 😜,” Audrey joked.

Audrey encourages her followers to pursue healthier lifestyles

Audrey’s admission comes on the heels of some harsh criticism she received recently regarding the same topic: keeping her home clean.

On her alternate Young Living Instagram account, @morethanoils, Audrey shared a video in March 2023 of her children busy at work in the kitchen.

In her long-winded caption, Audrey emphasized the importance of buying quality food and supplements, cooking homemade meals, and cleaning the kitchen afterward.

“It takes me about 30 minutes to an hour every night after the kids go to bed to put the kitchen to sleep aka clean up the dinner/cooking mess,” Audrey wrote in the caption.

Audrey added that it takes Americans an average of 27 minutes to cook dinner and four minutes to clean up afterward, which she called “WILD.”

“And yet we wonder what is contributing to the insanely high rates of obesity in our country….” Audrey added.

Audrey’s post was criticized in the comments section, where her followers sounded off.

Little People, Big World viewers slam Audrey for being ‘tone deaf’ and ‘out of touch’

One such commenter called Audrey’s post “tone deaf” and pointed out that most families “need both parents working in order to survive.”

Audrey came under fire in a recent Instagram post. Pic credit: @morethanoils/Instagram

Another critic called Audrey’s statements “extremely out of touch” and a “very privileged” take on things. “Learn about how other people live, please,” they urged her.

Yet another disparager called Audrey’s content “so painfully self-centered” and wrote that her post was “awful” and “reeks of judgement.”

This wasn’t the first time Audrey has faced this type of backlash — in 2022, Audrey received criticism for not straightening up the house for a housewarming party.

When critics slammed Audrey for not being tidier, she shared their comments in an Instagram Story, sarcastically applauding them and adding a GIF that read, “Great for you!”

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.