LPBW: Audrey and Tori Roloff come together amid feud for Amy Roloff’s wedding shower

Audrey and Tori Roloff put their feud aside to attend Amy Roloff’s wedding shower. Pic credit: TLC

Tori and Audrey Roloff have been reportedly feuding for years, but the Little People, Big World stars put their differences aside to come together for the sake of their mother-in-law, Amy Roloff.

Twin brothers Zach and Jeremy Roloff allegedly had a “huge argument,” causing their wives, Tori and Audrey, to take their husbands’ sides.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Jeremy and Zach had a falling out over respect. A source close to the Roloffs said, “The argument was about lack of respect. Zach felt he didn’t get enough support from Jeremy, but [Jeremy] didn’t agree.”

Amid their alleged feud, LPBW fans saw Tori Roloff snub Jeremy and Audrey’s announcement that they’re expecting their third baby this fall.

When the topic came up later in an interview, Zach took the reins and answered all the of the questions pertaining to Jeremy and Audrey’s pregnancy news, while Tori remained mum.

Tori also skipped out on Audrey’s 30th birthday bash, prompting LPBW fans to wonder — were Tori and Audrey still feuding, or was Tori too upset to face Audrey’s pregnancy amid her own pregnancy struggles?

Sign up for our newsletter!

Audrey and Tori Roloff of LPBW came together at Amy’s shower

Now, the sisters-in-law have, at least temporarily, put their differences aside and come together to celebrate their mother-in-law Amy Roloff’s wedding shower.

Tori shared a pic from Amy’s wedding shower on Saturday. Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

Over the weekend, both Tori and Audrey, along with Isabel Roloff, Jacob’s wife, all shared pics in their Instagram Stories from Amy’s shower for her August 28 nuptials to Chris Marek.

Tori first shared a pic, showing Amy wearing a blue and white floral dress and brown sandals with a sash that read, “Bride to Be” along with a “Bride” headband. Tori added a gif that read, “Bridal Shower.” Tori and Zach’s daughter, Lilah, sat in front of Amy, as she opened gifts outside, in front of her guests.

Audrey shared a pic from Amy’s wedding shower. Pic credit: @audreyroloff/Instagram

Amy Roloff’s daughters-in-law celebrate her

Audrey also shared a pic from the shower in her Instagram Stories, and wrote, “Celebrating this bride to be today 🤗” and tagged Amy, writing, “We love you Mimi ❤”

In the pic, Audrey and Jeremy’s daughter, Ember, hugged her Mimi for the sweet snapshot, and Audrey stood in the back of the pic, sporting a long-sleeved black dress and white cowboy boots.

Amy’s third daughter-in-law, Isabel, who is married to the youngest Roloff, Jacob, also shared a pic to her Instagram stories.

In Isabel’s pic, Amy stood in front of Tori (who was holding daughter Lilah), Isabel, Audrey, and Ember. Isabel wrote, “Celebrated this bride to be today! 💗”

The decorations for Amy’s wedding shower seemed to imply a sunflower theme, with sunflower centerpieces on the tables for the outdoor affair.

Isabel shared a pic from Amy’s shower. Pic credit: @isabelsofiarock/Instagram

The countdown to Amy and Chris’s wedding is on

Amy and Chris have just under three weeks now until they tie the knot on August 28. Amy and Chris decided to get married on the farm when Amy’s ex-husband, Matt Roloff, offered it to them after they had trouble securing a venue due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now that Tori and Audrey have come together for a family event, hopefully their husbands will follow suit. It was believed that an “incredibly awkward” run-in would take place between the siblings during Amy’s wedding; but with Tori and Audrey showing hope for a reconciliation, hopefully the entire Roloff family can at least be civil with each other for Amy and Chris’s big day.

The season finale for Season 22 of Little People, Big World airs on Tuesday, August 10 at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.