LPBW: Audrey and Jeremy Roloff’s son Radley ‘o’fishally’ turns 1- check out his fishing-themed party

Audrey and Jeremy celebrated their youngest child Radley’s first birthday. Pic credit: @audreyroloff/Instagram

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff of Little People, Big World fame celebrated their son Radley’s first birthday with a fun, fishing-themed party.

Although they no longer film for LPBW, Audrey and Jeremy still have an impressive following on social media, where they keep their fans in the loop regarding their personal lives.

Their youngest child, Radley, celebrated turning one over the weekend, and his themed party didn’t disappoint.

Audrey first took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared some photos and video footage of Radley and the decor for the 1-year-old’s bash.

In one photo, Radley enjoyed his smash cake, shaped like a giant cupcake with the word “one” written in icing on top of it. Radley was covered in red icing as he enjoyed his cake from his high chair.

In another snap, Audrey, Jeremy, and Radley were joined by big siblings Bode and Ember for a family shot. They posed in front of a wall decorated with a fishing net, plastic fish, and photos of Radley from each month since his birth in November 2021.

LPBW stars Audrey and Jeremy Roloff celebrate son Radley’s first birthday with fishing-themed bash

For their guests, Audrey and Jeremy went all out, sticking with the adorable fishing theme. Party guests enjoyed assorted cookies shaped like fish, fishing line sinkers, gummy worms, and Swedish fish. There were also cupcakes decorated to look like water with blue icing, pretzel sticks for the fishing rods, white icing for the fishing lines, and red gummy fish.

The gummy worms and utensils were displayed in tackle boxes, further adding to the theme of the celebration. “Radley is O Fishally The Big One,” read a wooden sign on the table in front of the fishing net wall.

Audrey then took to her Instagram Feed where she shared more footage of the fun day in a post she captioned, “Reelin’ in the big ONE🎣 for our Radley who is o’fishally one🥳.”

Audrey and Jeremy would like to give Radley a younger sibling

Earlier this year, Audrey told her 1.6 million Instagram followers during a Q&A that she and Jeremy have “never put a number” on how many kids they want but noted they would love to have more. She reiterated the statement again last month, telling her followers that she and Jeremy don’t feel like they’re done having children just yet.

Radley joined big brother Bode, 2, and big sister, Ember, 5, making the Roloffs a family of five. Radley’s birth marked him as the seventh Roloff grandchild. In addition to his siblings, the rest of the Roloff cousins include Jackson, Lilah, Josiah, and Mateo Roloff.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.