LPBW: Audrey and Jeremy Roloff’s cabin is fully remodeled and available to rent

After months of hard work, Little People, Big World alums Audrey and Jeremy Roloff are opening up their cabin to guests as a rental.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Audrey and Jeremy purchased their cabin last year.

Initially, they were going to use the cabin as a vacation destination for themselves and their three kids, Ember, 5, Bode, 2, and Radley, 1.

But as they began renovating the property, they decided to also rent it out to guests as a form of income.

Now, after updating the space and making some upgrades, it’s available as a vacation property.

Audrey made the announcement on Instagram, both on her personal page and The Spring River Cabin’s page.

LPBW alums Audrey and Jeremy announce that Spring River Cabin is open for business

The Spring River Cabin IG page describes the rental as “A mountain cabin two minutes from the river just outside of Bend, Oregon.”

The property’s details can be found at Vrbo.com, where it’s noted that the cabin is newly remodeled, has a new hot tub, and a fully fenced yard, all in a “great” location.

Audrey and Jeremy’s cabin boasts three bedrooms, four bathrooms, 2,961 square feet, and comfortably sleeps nine guests.

In addition to a hot tub, the air-conditioned cabin also has a sauna, a ping pong table in the garage, sleds, a boot/glove warmer, and a circular driveway for easy access for boats and trailers.

The cabin is located in the resort community of Sunriver in central Oregon, about three hours from their home.

It is only minutes from shopping, restaurants, grocery stores, an ice-skating rink, coffee shops, and walking and biking trails along the river, and it is just minutes from the Deschutes River put-in.

The property is currently listed at $412 per night.

In December 2022, Audrey shared some updates on the progress she and Jeremy had made on the cabin. The cabin features wooden beam ceilings and is beautifully appointed and fully furnished.

Audrey and Jeremy have one renovation down, another to go

While their cabin is fully renovated and ready for guests, Audrey and Jeremy’s primary home is still in the works. They purchased the fixer-upper last year, and although they’re fully moved in, there is still a lot they want to remodel in the home.

The home sits near the train trestle where Jeremy proposed to Audrey, giving the home extra special meaning for their family. It’s also located within walking distance of Audrey’s parent’s house, making it convenient for them to stay in touch with family.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.