LPBW: Audrey and Jeremy Roloff enjoy date night with Molly and her husband Joel

Jeremy and Audrey spent time with Jeremy’s sister Molly and her husband, Joel. Pic credit: @audreyroloff/Instagram

Little People, Big World alums Jeremy and Audrey Roloff shared a double date with Jeremy’s sister Molly and her husband, Joel, over the weekend.

Jeremy and Audrey walked away from filming LPBW in 2018 after 14 years, more than 300 episodes, and 17 seasons on the show.

Jeremy’s sister Molly Roloff and his younger brother Jacob Roloff also stepped away from TLC, and only Jeremy’s twin brother, Zach Roloff, continues to film alongside his wife Tori and their kids Jackson, Lilah, and Josiah.

Molly has largely stayed out of the spotlight since her departure from LPBW and lives a quiet life with her husband Joel Silvius in Spokane, Washington, nearly four hundred miles from Roloff Farms in Hillsboro, Oregon. There have also been rumors of a tiff between the Roloff siblings for years.

However, that didn’t stop Audrey and Jeremy from meeting up with Molly and Joel for a fun evening at the Amaterra Winery located in the sloping West Hills of Portland, Oregon.

Audrey shared some footage of their evening in her Instagram Stories over the weekend. Set to the song Days of Wine and Roses by Frank Sinatra, Audrey shared the video, which she captioned, “Takin Molly and Joel to the new fave spot tonight!”

Molly Roloff joins brother Jeremy, wife Audrey at their ‘fave spot’ for double date

Audrey panned her camera to show their seats, high atop the gorgeous view below them. She then panned the camera to show her husband Jeremy, Molly’s husband Joel, and Molly herself seated at the table, who gave a sweet smile and a quick wave to the camera.

Over on Reddit, one LPBW viewer created a thread and pointed out how uncomfortable Jeremy looked in the video. They titled the post, “Audrey and Jermey took Molly and Joel Out Last Night and Jermey Looks so uncomfortable not sure if its because he knows Molly doesn’t like photos and such out there or what the hell is going on 🤣😬.”

LPBW viewers couldn’t help but notice how ‘annoyed’ Jeremy looked

Other LPBW viewers took to the comments to share why they thought Jeremy looked so unamused in the video.

“That looks like the face of someone who’s annoyed that his wife interrupted a conversation with her having to film for social media to prove they went out with Molly and Joel,” read one comment.

Another LPBW fan expressed, “Idk. I think Audrey starts taping at awkward times. Seems like he was listening to their conversation. Kind of like when she started filming him after he apparently broke his toe 🤣 he looked pissed, rightfully so.”

Pic credit: u/argcort/Reddit

Noting that Jeremy recently broke his toe, another commented, “In all fairness, he did just break his toe yesterday, so unless they’re still handing out opioids like tictacs in Oregon, he might be in a degree of pain.”

“Jer is giving me ‘Hi, I’m Chris Hansen from Dateline NBC. Why don’t you take a seat over there.’ vibes,” read one comment, mocking the video.

Earlier this month, Zach’s wife Tori Roloff answered a fan who asked why LPBW viewers never see Molly. She replied, “Because [Molly] is busy living her best life in [Spokane]!! We get to see her in a couple of weeks though! We miss her and Joel a lot but talk often.”

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.