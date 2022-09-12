LPBW: Audrey and Jeremy Roloff celebrate daughter Ember’s 5th birthday with ‘unicorn tea party’

Audrey and Jeremy celebrated their firstborn child, Ember Jean’s 5th birthday, with a unicorn-themed bash. Pic credit: @audreyroloff/Instagram

Little People, Big World alums Audrey and Jeremy Roloff celebrated their firstborn child, Ember Jean‘s 5th birthday with a “unicorn tea party.”

Audrey and Jeremy announced they would no longer be filming for Little People, Big World in 2018, shortly after the birth of their first child, Ember, who was born in September 2017.

Since stepping away from TLC and reality TV, Audrey and Jeremy have welcomed two more children, sons Bode and Radley, and continue to share much of their personal lives with their millions of followers on Instagram.

Over the weekend, the Roloffs hosted a “unicorn tea party” for Ember as she turned five and was surrounded by family and her closest friends.

“Unicorn🦄tea party 🫖as requested by the birthday girl who made me [a] mama. Happy 5th birthday to you Ember Jean,” she began her lengthy caption for the carousel post.

Audrey’s photos showcased that she and Jeremy went all out for Ember, decorating their beloved Blue Toyota 40 series Landcruiser with a balloon arch shaped into the number five for the fun outdoor celebration.

Ember was all smiles in the pics, donning an adorable pink tulle dress and a flower crown with black tennis shoes. Low-lying tables were situated on the ground where Ember and her guests enjoyed a pink-themed “tea party,” all of the girls sporting unicorn headbands.

A photo of the table spread showed a beautiful unicorn cake, unicorn-shaped cookies, a floral centerpiece, and upside-down sugar cones to look like unicorn horns placed inside the guests’ tea cups.

After the festivities ended, Ember posed for some photos indoors and in her pajamas, seated on a table piled high with her gifts.

Audrey gushes over daughter Ember in sweet birthday caption

In her caption, Audrey highlighted some of the fun things that Ember has experienced this past year, including “made up songs, tea parties, princess dress bike rides, picture coloring, read alouds, and barefoot berry picking.”

Audrey also noted that the sunset resembled a unicorn, writing, “You are a bright little light with a fiery spirit, and I think God has a way of winking at you through the sky every year on your birthday.”

The mom of three ended her caption with a sweet sentiment to her daughter: “As you always say to me when I tuck you in, ‘I love you to the sky and back down infinity times.'”

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.