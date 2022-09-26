LPBW: Amy Roloff’s kids, grandkids throw her a surprise 60th birthday party

Amy celebrated turning 60 with a surprise party hosted by her daughters-in-law. Pic credit: @amyjroloff/Instagram

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff was treated to a surprise party for her 60th birthday.

Amy turned 60 on September 17, but the festivities were still happening over the weekend.

Amy’s daughters-in-law, Audrey, Tori, and Isabel Roloff, pulled off the milestone birthday surprise.

Taking to their Instagram Stories, the ladies shared photos from Amy’s special day.

Audrey, who is married to Amy’s son Jeremy Roloff, shared some pics of Amy posing with her and Jeremy’s kids, Ember, Bode, and Radley.

Amy sat on the floor alongside three of her grandkids, posing in front of a glittery gold backdrop and 60th birthday balloons, giving a huge grin to the camera, clearly enjoying herself.

Pic credit: @audreyroloff/Instagram

In another share from Audrey’s Instagram Stories, Amy posed holding Audrey and Jeremy’s youngest child, 10-month-old son Radley. “We love you @amyjroloff ❤,” Audrey captioned the adorable photo.

Amy also took to her own IG Stories to share a snap of herself and her husband, Chris Marek, posing from inside the party.

Sitting at the kitchen island, Amy and Chris sat in front of gifts, flowers, a cake, and a wall full of pink and white streamers.

Amy joined by husband Chris Marek for her ‘perfect birthday’

“My kids and grandkids gave me a very special birthday celebration surprise,” Amy captioned the photo. “Perfect birthday with them & Chris.”

She added, “What? Yes I’m still celebrating and no better way than with Chris and my kids and grandkids.”

Pic credit: @audreyroloff and @amyjroloff/Instagram

Tori also took to her IG Stories to share several memories from the fun day.

“All the DILs pulled off an awesome surprise for Mimi’s 60th birthday!!” Tori captioned a pic of Amy with her and her husband Zach Roloff’s three kids, Jackson, Lilah, and Josiah.

In another photo, cousins Ember and Jackson posed in front of the glittery gold backdrop and Tori noted how much work is involved, trying to assemble all seven of Amy’s grandchildren for the event.

“We love getting everyone together!!! Rallying 7 grand kids is no easy task,” she captioned the pic.

Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

Not making the cut for the IG Story shares was Amy’s grandson Mateo Roloff, son of Jacob and Isabel. Jacob and Isabel decided before Mateo’s arrival that they would keep their son’s identity private and not share his face on social media.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.