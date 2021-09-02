LPBW: Amy Roloff’s fans think she snubbed ex Matt by not publicly thanking him for his help with her wedding

LPBW fans think Amy Roloff should have publicly thanked Matt for his role in her wedding. Pic credit: TLC

Amy Roloff came under fire when Little People, Big World fans accused her of snubbing her ex-husband Matt Roloff when she didn’t publicly thank him for his role in her wedding.

Amy and Chris Marek tied the knot on Saturday, August 28, at Roloff Farms in front of 146 guests.

Matt offered the farm to Amy and Chris when they had trouble securing a venue due to the pandemic.

After getting over her initial apprehension about getting married on the farm, Amy finally agreed that it was the perfect venue for her and Chris’s nuptials.

Amy Roloff thanked family, friends and vendors for helping with her wedding day

Amy took to Instagram on Monday, August 30, to share some “Wedding Day Moments” and shared a “Quick recap of our Wedding Day” with her fans.

In the video, Amy pointed out the vendors that she used and thanked everyone for their role in making her big day a success.

Amy walked around the farm with her BFF Deb as the two talked about the wedding and the planning that went into it.

Surprisingly missing to some of her fans was a thank you directed at her ex-husband, Matt Roloff.

Matt was instrumental in making Amy and Chris’s wedding a success, from offering the farm as a venue, planting a field of Amy’s favorite wildflowers, and constructing a barn just in time to use on Amy’s wedding day.

LPBW fans call out Amy for not thanking Matt Roloff

Some of Amy’s followers noticed that she didn’t mention Matt when naming everyone that helped make her wedding day a success, and they let her know it.

“Come on. You could have thanked Matt for the work he did to get the flowers blooming and having it look nice,” commented one of Amy’s followers.

Another one of Amy’s followers commented, “Class act 100%… sadly Amy just showed her true colors for not at all doing the classy thing and thanking Matt — not because she owes him anything, BUT because HE IS A VENDOR just like all the other ones she mentioned[.]”

Pic credit: @amyjroloff/Instagram

“I am so so very happy that everything went spectacular! Really thought you could have mentioned Matt for getting the farm ready and giving the keys to Chris,” wrote another fan.

Matt told his followers that Amy and Chris’s wedding was “first priority” on the farm, giving it precedence over pumpkin season preparations (for the time being).

Another thing that Matt did to help make Amy and Chris’s wedding day go as smoothly as possible was to leave the farm with his girlfriend Caryn during the ceremony.

Matt and Caryn traveled up the Oregon coast with friends while Amy and Chris tied the knot. Amy and Chris decided not to invite Matt and Caryn to the wedding.

Amy and Chris explained that not having Matt and Caryn at their wedding would likely mean less drama on their special day.

Amy explained, “Chris and I debated whether to invite Matt and Caryn to the wedding, but we decided against it. I think it causes less drama, and, um, I think that’s better for everyone.”

But as far as Matt and Caryn were concerned, they were “more than pleased” not to attend Amy and Chris’s nuptials, and it was probably best that way.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.