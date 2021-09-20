LPBW: Amy Roloff has Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler over for ‘dinner and conversation’ as a wedding thank you

As a gesture of her appreciation, Amy Roloff invited her ex-husband Matt Roloff and his girlfriend Caryn Chandler over for “dinner and conversation.” Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff offered her ex-husband Matt Roloff a gesture of appreciation for his help with her wedding by inviting him over for “dinner and conversation.”

Fans of LPBW know that Amy and Matt Roloff have a history of disagreeing over just about everything and frequently bickering.

Amy and Matt divorced in 2016 after nearly 30 years of marriage, raising their four kids — Jeremy, Zach, Molly, and Jacob — on Roloff Farms in Oregon.

Viewers have watched Amy and Matt move on after their divorce and start new lives with their significant others, Chris Marek and Caryn Chandler.

Matt offered Roloff Farms to Amy and Chris as a wedding venue after Amy moved off the farm and had trouble securing a location during the coronavirus pandemic.

Matt even went as far as having a custom barn built on the farm just one week before Amy and Chris’s nuptials, and let Amy choose which wildflowers she wanted to grow.

Fans of LPBW have wondered if Amy showed her gratitude to her ex-husband for being so accommodating for her wedding, and now, Matt Roloff has confirmed that she did, and in a big way.

Matt took to his Instagram account on Sunday, September 19 to share a pic from Roloff Farms with his followers.

In the pic, Matt showed his followers how a storm wiped out one his tents on the property and also divulged some information about his ex-wife, Amy.

Matt Roloff confirms Amy Roloff and Chris Marek invited him for ‘dinner and conversation’ as a wedding thank you

Matt captioned his pic, “@carynchandler1 and I had a wonderful time over at @amyjroloff and Chris’s house having dinner and conversation…”

“then after wishing Molly and Amy the happiest of Birthday’s on Friday evening … woke up to this disaster on the farm…. The passing first winter storm said… “hello @rolofffarms tent… we’ll show you”. We loose one tent everyyear. Glad we have time to recover.”

Matt’s followers were impressed that he and Amy were able to come together for a good cause and let him know in the comments.



One fan, in particular, asked Matt if Amy took the time to thank him for his part in planning her and Chris’s wedding and Matt replied.

“Glad y’all got together. That’s great for the family. I hope Amy and Chris thanked you for all that you did for their wedding. Those wildflowers and the garage/barn looked great!” the follower commented on Matt’s post.

Matt confirmed that Amy did, indeed, thank him, replying, “@sweetpete1959 Yes they did. That’s why they had us over for one of Amy’s amazing din dins[.]”

Amy Roloff chose to show her gratitude privately

LPBW fans felt that Amy snubbed Matt by not publicly thanking him for his efforts to help plan her wedding. When Amy took to Instagram to thank the vendors and her friends but left out Matt, her critics slammed her.

But Amy’s critics can rest assured that although she didn’t publicly acknowledge her ex’s efforts, she did make a nice gesture by inviting him and his girlfriend Caryn into her and Chris’s home to share good food and some conversation.

Here’s to hoping Matt and Amy can continue to keep things civil between them, especially now that they have more Roloff grandchildren on the way and will likely be spending more time at the same family get-togethers.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.