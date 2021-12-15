LPBW: Amy Roloff and husband Chris Marek prepare for first Christmas as husband and wife

Amy Roloff and her husband Chris Marek are getting into the Christmas spirit. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World newlyweds Chris Marek and Amy Roloff are feeling festive ahead of their first Christmas as husband and wife.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Amy and Chris tied the knot on Roloff Farms on Saturday, Aug. 28.

After their nuptials on the farm, Amy and Chris headed for Hawaii to honeymoon alongside friends.

Now that Amy and Chris have returned to Oregon, it’s back to the grind for the couple, who are getting into the Christmas spirit.

LPBW couple Amy Roloff and Chris Marek to spend first Christmas as husband and wife

This will be the first Christmas that Amy and Chris spend together as a married couple, so it’s a special one.

Amy has been sharing snippets of her and Chris’ holiday excursions with friends and showed off some of their festive decor in their new home.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Amy shared some pics of her and Chris’ fully decorated Christmas tree as well as their nativity set and other decor throughout their home.

Pic credit: @amyjroloff/Instagram

“Our Christmas tree ❤,” Amy captioned the picture of her and Chris’ tree full of lights and ornaments. “Decorations are up, candles lit.”

“We’re having good friends over. Now I just have to get cooking,” Amy told her fans.

The 57-year-old mom of four was sure to note that her and Chris’ tree changes colors and added, “And we get to change the color on the tree.”

Amy also showed off her and Chris’ nativity set which sat below a wreath hanging on her wall.

“The reason for Christmas 🎄❤🙏,” Amy captioned the pic.

Amy Roloff and Chris Marek are enjoying the Christmas season

In another Instagram Story slide, Amy included a pic of herself, Chris, and two of their friends, all dressed in matching couples’ pajamas.

“We hosted an adult Christmas PJ party. What a hoot,” Amy told her followers of the pic.

Pic credit: @amyjroloff/Instagram

Amy and Chris chose to wear matching white and red reindeer pajamas for their fun night with friends.

Amy added that she and her husband had some fun in her favorite place, too: the kitchen.

“And Chris & I had a casserole bake-off w/each other,” Amy also captioned the pic and added the words, “Fun time,” at the bottom.

Amy is known for her love of cooking and entertaining, and her festive pics showcased that. With only weeks until Christmas, Amy and Chris have been enjoying the spirit of the holidays every chance they get.

Last week the couple headed to a local winery where they enjoyed a friend’s musical performance, good wine, and good company.

Amy told her followers, “Tis the season 🎄Merry Merry🎄 it’s the moments we share [together] that make memories.”

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.