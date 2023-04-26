LPBW alum Audrey Roloff talks hesitation to share her kids’ lives online, struggles of owning a fixer-upper

Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff admits that she’s thought twice about sharing her children’s lives on social media.

Since she and her husband, Jeremy Roloff, quit filming for TLC in 2018, Audrey has continued to share their personal lives with their millions of fans and followers.

Audrey and Jeremy share three children — Ember Jean, 5, Bode James, 2, and Radley Knight, 1 — and they’re often included in their day-to-day activities.

During her most recent Instagram Story Q&A, Audrey responded to a fan who asked whether she has any hesitations about having her and Jeremy’s kids “so public on the internet.”

Audrey admitted, “All the time. I think any ‘influencer’ or mom with a platform sharing anything about their kids struggles with this. Everyone I have ever talked to in this position does.”

The 31-year-old mom of three continued to explain that deciding whether or not to share Ember, Bode, and Radley’s lives on social media is “uncharted territory,” and she oscillates between wanting to share their lives and wanting to keep them private.

LPBW alum Audrey Roloff says she’ll share less of her children’s lives on social media as they get older

Confessedly, Audrey said that as her kids get older, she’ll likely scale back on how much she shares about them online. She also noted that part of her career involves sharing her personal life, of which Ember, Bode, and Radley are a big part.

Audrey acknowledged the “struggles” of deciding whether to share her kids’ lives online. Pic credit: @audreyroloff/Instagram

Audrey acknowledged that she loves sharing helpful information with other parents going through the same season in their lives, however. In the end, Audrey said she and Jeremy often pray about the topic and ask God to guide them in “evaluating what is best” for their family.

Also during her Q&A, Audrey discussed her and Jeremy’s recent home purchase. The couple bought a spacious fixer-upper on some land in Oregon, close to Audrey’s parents’ house and the train trestle where Jeremy popped the question.

Audrey dishes on buying a fixer-upper: ‘It’s not for the faint of heart’

As Audrey explained, purchasing a home that needs lots of work is quite the undertaking. She admitted that due to the rising costs of home renovations, she and Jeremy feel “stuck.”

Audrey admitted that purchasing a fixer-upper home isn’t for the “faint of heart.” Pic credit: @audreyroloff/Instagram

Although there’s plenty they’d like to change and improve about their home, Audrey and Jeremy are trying to decide what should take precedence. Among the repairs on their to-do list are repairing their HVAC system, well, deck, and roof.

Audrey also complained that the home isn’t quite as large as they’d like, especially since they plan to expand their family. She also noted that the house has the previous owners’ smells “baked into the carpet and drywalls.”

Despite all of the work they have ahead of them, Audrey told her 1.6 million followers, “I’m not saying any of this to complain we are so grateful to be here but I also don’t want to sugar coat what ‘comes with the territory’ of buying a fixer on land. It’s not for the faint of heart.”

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.