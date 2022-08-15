LPBW alum Audrey Roloff reflects on new fixer-upper with Jeremy: ‘Cheers to the long road ahead’

Audrey and Jeremy look forward to their future in their new fixer-upper home, despite all the work it requires. Pic credit: @audreyroloff/Instagram

Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff and her husband Jeremy are embracing the challenges ahead as they move into their new fixer-upper.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Audrey and Jeremy purchased their own farm property after negotiations fell through to buy Roloff Farms.

They referred to being unable to purchase Jeremy’s childhood property as the “death of a dream,” but they’ve since rewritten their story and are focusing on a new dream.

Audrey and Jeremy’s new Oregon home holds a special place in their hearts because their backyard provides a view of the train trestle where Jeremy proposed to Audrey, and it’s within walking distance of Audrey’s parents’ house.

However, the home will require a ton of work, as they bought it as a fixer-upper. Recently, Audrey took to Instagram, where she shared a video Reel of herself and Jeremy (along with a cameo by their youngest son, Radley) toasting with glasses of champagne on the day they closed on the farm.

Audrey, who recently celebrated her 31st birthday, added text to the video that read, “When we first started dating my dad nicknamed my husband ‘Mr Adventure.’ Here we are 11 years later toasting to our fixer upper farm where we discover a new problem every day… and are moving in with 3 littles next week.”

LPBW alums Audrey and Jeremy Roloff toast to the ‘long road ahead’ as they embark on their fixer-upper

Audrey noted her caption, “Cheers to the long road ahead🥂 Took this video of us doing our ‘lock it in’ cheers the day we closed on our farm… but every day since then we’ve discovered more problems and things that need fixing. We’ve got our work cut out for us🤪”

Audrey continued, noting that she and Jeremy have always been the type of couple to fly by the seat of their pants.

“But we’ve always been the ‘I have no idea what I’m gonna do tomorrow’ type people🤣Vision casting and dreaming for the future? We got that dialed. But tomorrow? It’s always a mystery😂,” the auburn-haired beauty added.

In the comments section, Audrey interacted with some of her fans after receiving some feedback from her 1.6 million Instagram followers, some of them thanking her for keeping it real for her fans.

LPBW fans thank Audrey for keeping it real

“Thank you for sharing the ‘rough parts’ of this adventure,” wrote one of Audrey’s followers. “We bought raw land and it’s beautiful but really really really hard and a TON of money to develop and fix up! So, knowing that you aren’t moving into the perfect farm house on perfectly groomed property is something I will stick around for!!! 👏👏👏”

Audrey responded, “@haileyjmac both the farthest thing from perfect 😂😂😂”

Pic credit: @audreyroloff/Instagram

Another fan commented, “Congratulations you guys! Creating your own path is the best way to go. Looking forward to being apart of it here on IG,” to which Audrey replied with two red-heart emojis.

Although Audrey and Jeremy have chosen to tackle a major project with their new home, along with a cabin they recently purchased and are also renovating, Audrey recently shared that she isn’t sure if it’ll be their forever home and said she and Jeremy are open to whatever else the future may bring.

“I feel like people (ourselves included) put too much pressure on the ‘forever home’ thing,” Audrey shared earlier this month. “We see the long term vision here, but if God lead us somewhere else we would go. I could see us potentially desiring more land some days… but we’ll see how we do with this first.”

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.