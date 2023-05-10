LPBW alum Audrey Roloff dishes on how often she and Jeremy visit Matt

Did Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff subtly shade her father-in-law, Matt Roloff?

Audrey and her husband, Jeremy Roloff, have reportedly been on bad terms with Matt.

After negotiations concerning the north side of the farm didn’t go as Jeremy and Audrey hoped — as well as Jeremy’s twin brother, Zach, and his wife, Tori — Matt listed it for sale.

After several months, Matt decided to take the property off the market and instead list it as a short-term rental.

During a Monday afternoon Q&A in her Instagram Story, Audrey briefly spoke about the state of Roloff Farms and how it impacts her, Jeremy, and their three kids visiting there.

One of Audrey’s 1.6 million followers asked the former TLC star, “Do you ever visit the Roloff Farm? I love the way you never trash talk your family.”

LPBW alum Audrey Roloff shares how often she and Jeremy visit his dad, Matt Roloff

In response, Audrey shared a photo of her and Jeremy’s apple tree from their wedding that’s still growing on the farm.

Audrey wrote, “We actually don’t [visit the farm] often… the original farm is being rented as a short term rental. But we did go the other day for Matt to see the grandkids for a bit and see his house that he’s building.”

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Matt placed the Roloff family farmhouse for rent in October 2022, just five months after he listed it for $4 million.

The rental is a bit pricey if you ask Little People, Big World fans, though. The 5,300-square-foot home includes six bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, an in-ground pool, a hot tub, and two game rooms, all with a view of Roloff Farms’ 109 acres of land.

Matt and his fiancee, Caryn Chandler, are currently building their dream home on the farm property. Matt admitted that before he began construction on the home, it didn’t make sense for him to propose to Caryn without a place they could both call home.

Once home-building commenced, Matt popped the question and put a ring on it after six years of dating.

To respond to the second half of her IG follower’s question, Audrey revealed, “And definitely don’t believe in trash talking family. Or anyone for that matter.”

Audrey calls out the ‘untrue’ storylines on LPBW as viewers anticipate the Season 25 premiere

Audrey and Jeremy have stayed mostly quiet about the family drama since quitting filming in 2018. Recently, Audrey spilled the tea about her and Jeremy’s experience while still on the show.

The 31-year-old Young Living ambassador told her fans that the storylines on LPBW were “untrue” and claimed that production crews forced her and Jeremy to “perform” for the cameras.

While Season 25 of Little People, Big World still remains hush-hush, fans of the show have been anxiously awaiting official word from TLC about a premiere date for the long-running reality TV show.

Without Jeremy and Audrey — as well as Molly and Jacob Roloff — no longer filming for LPBW, Zach is the only Roloff sibling still sharing his personal storyline with TLC cameras.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.