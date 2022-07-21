LPBW alum Audrey Roloff celebrates ‘special and fun’ 31st birthday on the river with husband Jeremy

Audrey celebrated turning 31 with a day on the water with her husband, Jeremy. Pic credit: @audreyroloff/Instagram

Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff celebrated turning 31 alongside her husband Jeremy for a “special and fun” day on the water.

July 19 marked Audrey’s 31st birthday, and the LPBW alum hopes that celebrating on the river becomes a tradition, as she did the same last year for her 30th birthday.

Audrey took to her Instagram to share a Reel set to Get Happy by Judy Garland. In the video, Audrey and Jeremy took a motorized canoe on the river along with some pizza and wine for a fun and romantic evening on the water.

Audrey was clearly enjoying herself, dipping her hands in the water while they rode along the river and turning around to show her excitement to Jeremy, who was at the helm.

“31!!!” Audrey began her caption for the post. “Just a couple of pogues out for a motocanoe ride and picnic dinner on the river🤙🏻”

“Thanks for always making my birthday special and fun @jeremyroloff ❤️ I spent my 30th birthday on the river too. Maybe it will become a tradition in this decade…. Wouldn’t be mad about it😜,” she concluded the caption.

Audrey’s 1.6 million Instagram followers took to the comments section to wish her a happy birthday and comment on what a fun day she shared with Jeremy.

Audrey’s mother-in-law and LPBW matriarch, Amy Roloff, was one of the first to comment and wrote, “Aww… looks like a fun birthday 🎉”

Nikki Phillippi wrote, “This is so sweet🥺 happy birthday Audrey!!! You’re glowing 🤗😘”

The Bachelor alum Madi Prew left three heart-eyed emojis while more comments piled up, such as, “Looks like the best day! ❤️” and “so sweet! 🤍🤍.”

In her Instagram Stories, Audrey shared some more footage from her special day. In one slide, she shared an up-close pic of two envelopes from Jeremy – written on one was “Gifts,” while the other envelope had Audrey’s name written on it.

A second slide showed Audrey holding the camera for a selfie, with Jeremy seated at the back of the canoe. “We spent my 30th on the river too,” she captioned it. “Maybe it will just become a tradition in this decade of life? 😜”

Audrey’s life since leaving LPBW

These days, Audrey and Jeremy stay busy raising their three kids — 4-year-old Ember, 2-year-old Bode, and 8-month-old Radley — while working on their latest passion project, fixing up a cabin they recently purchased, as well as preparing to move into their new home, all while running their side hustles. It looks as though Audrey’s 31st year has left her with plenty for which to be thankful.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.