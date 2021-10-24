Love Island USA’s Leslie Golden hooked up with a Season 2 Islander

Leslie, Bennett, Will and Kyra from Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

Love Island USA had a few Islanders leave without being eliminated in Season 3.

Josh Goldstein and Shannon St. Clair left when Josh’s sister died. Slade Parker left when his family had an emergency back home.

Leslie Golden disappeared after an episode, and it turned out production kicked her off the show for having a dab pen.

This was also a period where Love Island USA went off the rails as the OG Islanders were frustrated with Leslie and Genny Shawcross always talking about social media.

However, that is what Golden does for a living and she was a social media influencer before she ever came on Love Island USA.

That meant that Golden would remain one of the most visible former Islanders from Season 3 on social media and that has led to her hooking up with another former Islander, this one from Season 2.

Leslie Golden hooks up with Bennett Sipes from Love Island USA

Leslie Golden is dating Bennett Sipes from the second season of Love Island USA.

The two even just had a double date with Will Moncada and Kyra Lizama, who were the runner-ups for Season 3 of Love Island USA.

Will posted a montage of photos from the double date, where they ate at Sparrow Italian Restaurant in Los Angeles.

While Leslie didn’t last long and most of the Islanders didn’t seem to get along with her on the show, they all seemed to get along outside the villa. Leslie has been at some of the events after the show and now she is double dating with Will and Kyra.

This is something that might seem surprising to fans who follow Leslie.

She keeps a constant schedule on her Instagram account because that is how she makes a living. Her persona on social media is about sex appeal, so there are rarely personal photos.

Leslie and Bennett started dating when she left Love Island USA, but fans didn’t know if they were still together or not until now.

Leslie then shared the photos on her Instagram account after Will.

Leslie Golden arrived on Day 19 as part of Casa Amor. She hooked up with Korey Gandy and then tried to move on to Jeremy Hershberg. She finally left the show on Day 24 when producers removed her for having the dab pen.

Bennett Sipes arrived on Day 26 of Season 2 and hooked up with Kierstan Saulter on Day 29. He moved on to Lakeyn Call on Day 33 and was dumped on Day 37, along with Lakeyn.

Love Island USA is on hiatus. Relive the third season right now on Paramount+ streaming.