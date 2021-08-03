Love Island USA viewers want Korey to choose a new Islander over Olivia

Korey Gandy on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

Three new girls joined Love Island USA on Sunday night and immediately started to get to know the boys.

While Paramount+ subscribers had a chance to get to know the new girls on Monday night, the rest of the world will meet them on Tuesday night as they have dinner and dessert with all the boys except Josh Goldstein.

Unlike the Casa Amor girls, fans have started latching on to a pair of the new girls and many have called for Korey Gandy to pick one of them and send Olivia Kaiser packing.

Korey Gandy is a hot commodity again

At Casa Amor, two boys came in single and they both found interested girls. While Jeremy Hershberg only matched up with Genny Shawcross, Korey had two girls vying for his attention.

He chose Leslie Golden over Isabel Johnson, which backfired on him with Leslie liked Cinco Holland more than him. Isabel left in tears, as she seemed to care much more about Korey than Leslie did.

However, Korey rebounded quickly by hooking up with OG Olivia, despite fans not believing their connection was real.

However, after the Paramount+ bonus episode aired, fans saw a new connection for Korey.

Two of the girls wanted Korey to have dinner with them when they arrived, but the fans have already picked a favorite and feel it is time to show Olivia the door.

Love Island USA fans want Korey to couple with Bailey

Bailey Marshall is a graduate of the University of Arizona, which is ironically the state that Olivia lives in.

However, after watching Korey and Bailey together, Love Island USA viewers see them as the better couple.

“Bailey is definitely about to snatch up Korey. It might be a wrap for Olivia,” @realitytweets1 wrote on Twitter.

“Ngl I am very open to seeing Bailey and Olivia battle it out over Korey,” @kelsiwhitney wrote.

Olivia mentioned wanting to go far with Korey, yet Korey mentioned wanting to kiss Bailey, which @Trinityreality1 seemed shocked to hear.

“Korey really said he’d kiss Bailey after Olivia said she wanted to pound that man.”

There are other fans who already see Korey trying to shoot for Bailey, and end up competing with Jeremy again.

“If I know Korey right he will curve Olivia soon just to compete with Jeremy for Bailey,” @gaminiseason3 wrote.

Love Island USA Season 3 airs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.