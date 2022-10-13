Love Island USA stars Shannon St. Clair and Josh Goldstein are back together 4 months after split

Love Island USA has one couple that’s working to make their relationship last. Pic credit: @shannonsaint/Instagram

Love Island USA couple Shannon St. Clair and Josh Goldstein have finally admitted they are back together after briefly splitting.

The couple met on Season 3 of Love Island USA, which aired in the summer of 2021.

This summer, Josh and Shannon shocked fans by announcing they had gone their separate ways after almost one year of dating.

Weeks after their breakup news, Love Island USA fans began to speculate their split didn’t stick and that they were back together.

They worked hard to keep their rekindled romance quiet, even opting not to post with or about each other on social media.

That’s all changed now, thanks to Shannon and Josh confirming they are giving their relationship another try.

Shannon St. Clair and Josh Goldstein are back together

Taking to TikTok last week, Shannon spilled the beans in a video with her man by her side. They played coy with her 105.8k followers, including smirks and smiles on their faces.

“When you tryna keep your relationship private but can’t keep hiding each other forever,” was the caption written on Shannon’s video footage.

Later, Josh and Shannon took to Instagram to confirm they were back together but kept things much simpler this time. Josh was holding Shannon as she had her legs wrapped around him in a selfie with her phone, covering what appeared to be them kissing.

The happy couple continued to promote their love for each other by sharing a Sunday Funday experience of them attending the New England Patriots game last weekend.

Love Island USA alums react to Josh Goldstein and Shannon St. Clair’s news

It didn’t take long for Shannon’s post revealing her reunion with Josh to become flooded with comments from their Love Island USA family.

Leslie Golden, Cashay Proudfoot, Laurel Goldman, and Mackenzie Dipman, who returned for Love Island USA Season 4, making history on the show, all gushed over Shannon’s news.

Kyra Green, Korey Gandy, Caro Viee, Justine Ndiba, and Cely Vazquez all oozed with happiness over Josh and Shannon’s reunion.

Love Island USA does not have the best track record when it comes to lasting couples. Shannon and Josh are the only couple from their season still together.

As for the latest season of the new Peacock show, four couples are still going strong after leaving the villa. Deb Chubb and Jesse Bray, Sydney Paight and Isaiah Campbell, and Love Island Season 4 winners Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi remained coupled up.

Love Island USA is currently on hiatus on Peacock.