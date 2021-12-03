Love Island USA sees another couple break up this week

Will Moncada talks to Kyra Lizama on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

This has not been a good week for Love Island USA couples.

It all started when Leslie Golden revealed she had broken up with Bennett Sipes.

However, it got worse when Season 3 winners Korey Gandy and Olivia Kaiser announced their breakup, with Korey saying it just couldn’t work anymore outside the villa.

Now, the runner-ups for Season 3, and the couple that seemed strongest on the show itself, have broken up.

Will Moncada and Kyra Lizama break up after Love Island USA

Will Moncada went to Mexico to work on some modeling and Kyra remained behind in Los Angeles.

This led many Love Island USA fans to question their relationship and now they have the answer.

Will and Kyra were at the Love Island USA Halloween party together but Will then left the country and missed the Atlantic City gathering.

Now, he has revealed via his Instagram Stories that he and Kyra have broken up.

“I want to be honest with you all and unfortunately we are no longer together,” Will wrote. “I wanted to take my time to think and properly communicate to you all about our situation.”

“I am grateful that this life gave me the chance too [sic] meet such a wonderful human being and I am also grateful for the incredible time we spent together.”

He then mentioned that, as with all relationships, there is always a chance it won’t work out. That is what Will claims happened here.

He finished by thanking Love Island USA fans for their love and asked for privacy in this matter. He also asked that people will continue to follow him and Kyra’s journeys after their breakup.

Kyra has not mentioned the breakup yet on her Instagram.

Pic credit: @willmoncadaj/Instagram

Which Love Island USA couples are still together?

This means there are only two Love Island USA couples who are still together following Season 3.

The strongest is Josh Goldstein and Shannon St. Clair. The couple left the show together early when Josh’s sister died. Shannon gave up her chance at winning the cash prize to stand by Josh and they seem like the best bet to make it in real life.

Cashay Proudfoot went to Cinco Holland when she left the show and they have been together ever since. There have been problems, but that is true in all relationships, and they recently spent Thanksgiving together.

Love Island USA is on hiatus. Fans can relive the third season on Paramount+ streaming.