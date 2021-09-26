Love Island USA Season 4 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Love Island USA is returning for Season 4. Pic credit: CBS

Love Island USA wrapped up in August and the hopeful couples left the villa to try to see if their relationships would last.

While Love Island fans enjoy following the cast members and seeing if they find love, there are others who are just as hungry for more drama in the villa.

The good news is that there will be a fourth season of the show and a new batch of hot, young singles trying to find love in front of a live national television audience.

The winning couple walked away with a $100,000 prize — and that is if the one who draws the card with the money decides to split it with his partner or leave on his own with all the money.

Here is what we know about Love Island USA Season 4.

This article provides everything that is known about Love Island USA Season 4 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 4 of Love Island USA?

The good news is that Love Island USA will be back for a fourth season.

CBS didn’t release an official renewal announcement for the press, but they surprised everyone when they aired a promo during Big Brother.

According to the promo, Love Island USA, CBS is starting to take applications for Season 4.

That application can be found here.

This is good news because the third season had a ratings drop, with a 9% drop in viewership compared to Season 2. It averaged a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

However, the renewal makes sense. With a younger audience than most shows on CBS (the home of NCIS), it has a chance to bring in fans that might not otherwise stop on the network.

It is also very cheap to shoot.

All Love Island USA producers have to do is find a villa and build the set. Then, they pay the crew and hosts and keep bringing in new hopefuls to vie for love.

It is a great way to bring in digital revenue with little expense. Plus, it gives CBS something big in the summer to play alongside Big Brother while the main shows are on hiatus.

Release date latest: When does Love Island USA Season 4 come out?

There is no announcement yet on when Love Island USA Season 4 will come out, but we can venture a guess.

The first season of Love Island USA premiered on July 9, 2019, and ended on August 7. It took place in Fiji.

The second season premiered on August 24, 2020, and ended on September 30. This was due to COVID-19 delays, which also meant there was no island here and the show took place in Las Vegas.

The third season premiered on July 7, 2021, and ended on August 15. It took place in Hawaii.

Based on that, it sounds like the fourth season will arrive in July 2022. There is no word on where Love Island USA Season 4 will take place, but one question on the application was about passports, so there is a chance it is on an island outside the USA, similar to Season 1.

Love Island USA Season 4 cast updates

The application process is ongoing for Love Island USA Season 4. The contestants for the season won’t be revealed until the new season starts.

However, the main hosts should remain the same, although CBS has not confirmed their return yet.

Arielle Vandenberg has hosted Love Island USA for all three seasons of the show so far, and there is no hint that she could be leaving the series now.

When the third season ended, she posted, “Thank you to everyone who watched and supported this season! I can’t thank you enough. I love you!”

The other mainstay that will almost surely stay on for Love Island USA Season 4 is the voice of the villa, Matthew Hoffman.

He had most fans laughing throughout the season with his quips and one-liners.

At the end of the season, Matthew posted a great video that highlighted moments from the season with his own voiceover commentary.

Love Island USA Season 4 spoilers

There won’t be any spoilers or news for Love Island USA Season 4 until the summer of 2022.

Last year, the Love Island USA OG cast was announced in late June and the show started in July. After that, the newcomers were not even revealed until the episode before they showed up, and with a live taping, it is one of the few reality dating TV shows that keeps things surprising for fans.

CBS has yet to announce when Love Island USA Season 4 will premiere.