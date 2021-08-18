Love Island USA: Olivia Kaiser reveals future plans with Korey Gandy

Olivia and Korey on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

Love Island USA ended with Olivia Kaiser and Korey Gandy winning the publics’ love and votes, taking the crown for Season 3.

Korey grabbed the envelope with the money and agreed to split it 50/50 with Olivia.

The two then went their separate ways, with Olivia returning to her home in Arizona and Korey heading back to Virginia Beach to see his family again.

However, this is a love that is just getting started and they have big plans for the future.

Olivia talks future with Korey after Love Island USA

Olivia and Korey spoke to ET Online about their win and the future of their relationship.

Many fans doubt that a relationship like this, especially one that started so late in Love Island’s third season, could last. However, the winning couple already has plans.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Korey said on the show that he had plans to visit Egypt after Love Island USA Season 3 ended and invited Olivia to go with him.

Olivia talked about building her relationship with Korey, and while she has no plans to go to visit Egypt yet, she said travel plans have been made.

“Definitely No. 1 on the list is traveling and experiencing everything life has to offer,” Olivia said. “That’s the biggest thing. We’re going to New York on Friday, and after New York, we’re going to his hometown, Virginia Beach, and just vibe out there for a little while. Hang out with his dog.

“Honestly, we’re not really planning anything and we’re just going to flow. We’re definitely going to be with each other.”

She is also excited to experience Korey’s life outside the villa.

“He rides motorcycles, so I’m excited to see him in his motorcycle crew and see how they act together,” Olivia said. “Even just the little things like going out to get a drink or a snack or something or even the movies, I’m ready to get back to the real world.”

Korey talks about what he is most excited about

Korey was very excited when the two won Love Island USA and he seems to have big eyes for Olivia leaving the villa.

“I’m most excited to meet her family,” Korey said. “I’ve met her mom over Facetime. That was awesome. She’s a super genuine person, literally the exact same person but in older form.

“Her dad, I want to meet him, and her friends. Just how life is back home. That excites me and I can’t wait for it, honestly.”

Love Island USA is currently on hiatus. Re-live season three on Paramount+.