Love Island USA: Josh and Shannon thank fans for support following death of his sister Lindsey Goldstein

Shannon and Josh left Love Island USA after learning his sister passed away. Pic credit: CBS

Love Island USA stars Josh and Shannon have thanked fans for support following the death of his sister Lindsey Goldstein.

Shannon St. Clair and Josh Goldstein were posed to win Season 3 of Love Island USA when the unthinkable happened last week. Lindsey suddenly passed away.

In a heart-wrenching moment, Josh shared the news with the other islanders. Josh revealed he and Shannon were leaving The Villa immediately to be with his family.

The news of Josh’s family heartbreak spread quickly. Social media was buzzing with Love Island USA alum, and fans expressing their condolences.

Josh and Shannon thank fans for support

Over the weekend, Josh and Shannon shared a video expressing their gratitude for all love they have received.

“We wanted to let everybody know we made it back to Massachusetts. You know we are home with my family,” Josh expressed. “We want to thank everybody for not only the support throughout the show but the support in this tough time. Dealing with the loss of my sister, it’s been a hectic couple of days. We are just mourning right now. We want to let everyone know we appreciate all the well wishes and support.”

Josh stated that everything people have done during this time means so much to him. The flowers, food, well-wishes, condolences, its everything to him and his family.

Shannon also addressed all the love and support they have received in the same Instagram video as her man. She has nothing but appreciation for everything that has been done to help Josh and his family at this time.

Josh and Shannon credit Lindsey for their love

It’s no secret that Josh’s sister Lindsey is the reason he was on the CBS reality TV show. Josh and Shannon each credit Lindsey for bringing them together.

“My sister is the reason I was on the show. She was one of my best friends and the reason I met this beautiful lady right here,” he said, looking at Shannon. “It’s been an unbelievable experience, and I know it brought my sister joy to watch us grow our relationship and really take it to the outside world.”

The former baseball player admitted it’s going to be a long journey for his family to heal. After Josh praised his sister, Shannon showed her appreciation for Lindsey too.

“Lindsey was a huge fan of the show and would always watch her little brother and support him and us as a couple. She’s the reason why we are together. She’s the one who signed Josh up for the show. We feel like everything happens for a reason, and we owe all of that to Lindsey,” Shannon said.

Our deepest condolences go out to Josh and his family.

Love Island USA airs Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.