Josh and Shannon leave Love Island USA after death of his sister, Lindsey Goldstein

Josh Goldstein and his family. Pic credit: @_josh.goldy_/Instagram

Love Island USA fans of Josh Goldstein and Shannon St. Clair got a very happy moment on Wednesday night.

Josh asked Shannon to be his girlfriend.

On Thursday night, that happiness turned to tears when Josh and Shannon were not in the room when everyone else woke up. Josh and Shannon came in and announced that Josh’s sister had died and they were leaving the villa.

Josh’s sister Lindsey Goldstein dies

The moment was sad for all fans of Love Island USA, whether they were fans of Josh and Shannon or not.

Josh was straight up about the fact that his sister died and he needed to go home to be with his family.

Josh admitted that it was sudden, but his sister lived a long great life and he would miss her.

For her credit, Shannon left the show with Josh to be there with him as he went to be with his family. For fans who accused of them playing the game and not really being into each other, Shannon leaving the show proved otherwise.

After Josh told everyone what happened, the entire villa came to hug him and offer their thoughts and condolences. Not only that, but Will and Shannon apologized to each other and Shannon asked him to take care of Kyra.

With that, both Josh and Shannon were gone from Love Island USA.

Lindsey Goldstein got her brother on Love Island USA

When Josh told everyone about Lindsey’s death, he said it was her who got him on the show.

That is true.

In an interview with the Eagle Tribune, Lindsey said she called Josh after watching the U.K. version of the show.

“I was with my friend and we couldn’t believe how much Josh looked like one of the guys on the show,” Lindsey said. “I told him all about the show and told him he should fill out the application. And he did. And he kept moving along in the process until now.”

In the same interview, Josh’s mother mentioned how close their family was.

“We are a very close family,” Lynn said. “Not only he and my daughter and my husband [Marc], but our extended family, as well. We do a lot together and have a lot of fun. Going to Joshua’s hockey and baseball games has been so much fun for all of us. He really is a great person. I can see why he made it to the show.”

Lindsey mentioned how excited she was to see her brother on Love Island USA.

“He really deserves it,” Lindsey said. “He has been so focused on baseball and then getting his master’s degree that he hasn’t really been able to focus on relationships,” she said. “I can’t wait to see him.”

Love Island USA Season 3 airs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.