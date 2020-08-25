Love Island USA host Arielle Vandenberg talks fiancé Matt Cutshall and what they learned from quarantine

Love Island USA host Arielle Vandenberg is talking about her fiancé Matt Cutshall and spilling what they learned from quarantine.

Ahead of the second season of the CBS reality TV show where sexy singles are looking to find love, Arielle is dishing about her own love life. Matt popped the question in September 2019 after three years of dating. The couple was the best of friends before things got romantic.

The coronavirus pandemic put wedding plans on hold, but it also added to their strong bond. Arielle opened up to Pop Culture regarding her man and what they learned from being quarantined together for months.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Communication and respect are key

Arielle fully admits the key to their successful relationship, especially amid coronavirus pandemic uncertainty, is communication. She believes it is imperative to hear each other out and listen at all times. The Love Island host shared that people tend to just be like “What did I do wrong” in a relationship instead of genuinely listening to their partner.

Along with communication, Arielle credits mutual respect as another reason she and Matt survived quarantine.

“You really have to be respectful of everyone’s space and time and what I think Matt and I actually have done really well during all of this is, I know when he needs to be alone, and I’m okay with that,” she said to Pop Culture.

They have learned space is necessary for any relationship. Arielle shared they have always spent a lot of time together. However, being quarantined added another layer to their romance. They had to learn to be respectful of the other person’s time and space in a new way.

Arielle and Matt’s special relationship

The couple did learn a lot in quarantine, but Arielle claims the duo has always had a very special relationship. Since they were friends first, Matt and Arielle already had a deep bond, which has only grown since they started dating.

They have a patience with each other that she credits for helping them weather the rocky times. Arielle doesn’t take Matt or their relationship for granted. She cherishes every moment with her man, even those when he drives her crazy.

No, Arielle and Matta are not perfect. Like any couple, they are growing, and she thinks quarantine has helped them do just that. Learning to communicate differently, be patient, and, most of all, be appreciative are all things the couple is embracing now.

As for wedding plans, well Arielle Vandenberg and fiancé Matt Cutshall are still figuring out when to get married. Right now, she is focused on Love Island Season 2, something she wasn’t sure would happen thanks to the pandemic.

Love Island USA airs Monday-Friday at 9/8c on CBS.