Love Island USA fans believe Will and Kyra are back together again

Will and Kyra from Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

Will Moncada and Kyra Lizama seemed like the best match of Love Island USA Season 3.

While many fans felt that Will was playing Kyra to win, the two left the villa together and seemed destined to make it work.

Things didn’t work out as Will went to Mexico to work on his modeling career and they two broke up amidst rumors he was cheating.

However, something might have changed and Will and Kyra might be back together.

Will and Kyra teasing Love Island USA fans about relationship

Love Island USA fans who follow both Will and Kyra have noticed something interesting lately.

There are no photos or videos of them together, but they are doing something interesting on Instagram.

They are responding to each other’s photos with emojis.

That happened again when Will posted a photo of himself this week. His caption was just an emoji and then Kyra responded with an emoji of her own.

Sign up for our newsletter!

After this, one fan straight-up asked Kyra to spill the tea. Another asked if they were back together.

That resulted in Will responding with two emojis, a questionable face, and a tea cup.

Pic credit: @willmoncadaj/Instagram

After this, Kyra responded with a chicken head emoji, Will responded with an emoji of a full turkey, and then Kyra responded with yet another emoji, possibly of someone climbing something.

Pic credit: @willmoncadaj/Instagram

This has fans wondering if Will and Kyra are back together, but are playing coy.

Fans debate if Will and Kyra are back together

After this exchange, it caused a few fans to start debating whether Will and Kyra were back together.

On Reddit, one fan wrote that, “It’s lowkey funny that they go out of their way to not show each other when they’re hanging out together in their stories/posts but then basically recap everything they did via emojis in the comments.”

They also said the same thing happened on Will’s birthday Instagram Reel.

Another wondered if they ever really broke up at all, and maybe pretended to break up to get people to stop questioning them.

Pic credit: u/RichAuntieVibes/Reddit

If Will and Kyra are back together, that would mean three couples from Love Island USA would still be together.

Cashay and Cinco are still dating in a long-distance relationship and Josh and Shannon are preparing to move to Florida together.

Love Island USA is on hiatus. Casting is currently underway for Season 4, which should premiere in the Summer of 2022.