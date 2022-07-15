Cashay and Shannon get their drink on in NYC. Pic credit: @cashayproudfoot/Instagram

Love Island USA alums Shannon St. Clair and Cashay Proudfoot sizzle on girls’ night out filled with their killer style and a few drinks.

The two friends met on Love Island USA Season 3 when Shannon helped guide Cashay through her Cinco Holland drama. Although their relationships with Cinco and Josh Goldstein, respectively, didn’t last, their friendship is still going strong.

Cashay and Shannon returned to reality television together this summer, appearing on The Challenge USA. They were joined by Season 1 hottie Kyra Green and Season 2 beauty Cely Vazquez.

As their season of The Challenge USA gets started, Shannon and Cashay hit up New York City for a little girl time.

Cashay calls NYC home, so the night out was courtesy of Shannon coming from Philadelphia to visit her friend. Whatever brought Shannon to town, she certainly had fun with her former Love Island USA pal.

They were dressed to impress for a night out in the Big Apple. Cashay and Shannon weren’t afraid to show off some skin either.

Shannon St. Clair and Cashay Proudfoot sizzle on girls’ night out

The two ladies shared the same three photos to Instagram to let their followers know they were hanging out together.

Shannon was dressed in orange bottoms with a skimpy black cut-out shirt that left little to the imagination. Since she’s sitting down, it wasn’t clear exactly what kind of orange bottoms Shannon has on.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Cashay looked fabulous too, in a tight black crop tank top that showed off her toned arms, with olive green bottoms. Like Shannon, she was seated so Cashay’s full outfit couldn’t be seen.

Three images make up the post, with a Manhattan view behind them in all the photos. They were all smiles with drinks in hand in each snap.

“Blessed with the best 🥹” is what Cashay wrote to describe the moment.

Love Island USA beauties Cashay Proudfoot and Shannon St. Clair show off rear view

Shannon took to TikTok to give Love Island USA fans a different glimpse of her hang with Cashay. The blonde beauty shared a video of the two strutting their stuff on the New York City streets.

The footage showed Shannon’s full outfit revealing she opted for comfy orange pants with her top that accented her in all the right places. Black platform shoes completed Shannon’s look.

Cashay donned a pair of casual yet fitting pants with olive green on top and black on the bottom. There are ties on the pants in various places for an intriguing look.

“In Newwww Yoorrkkkk,” Shannon captioned the message.

Cashay Proudfoot and Shannon St. Clair had a girls’ night out as their return to reality television heats up. This follows Shannon getting summer ready with country girl vibes.

Love Island USA Season 4 premieres on Tuesday, July 19 on Peacock.