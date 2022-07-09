Love Island USA bombshell Kyra Green impreses in skimpy lingerie promotion

Kyra’s the whole package beauty, brains, and brawn. Pic credit: @kyra212green/Instagram

Love Island USA bombshell Kyra Green impresses in skimpy lingerie in a new promotion for Lounge clothing brand.

Kyra has been part of two reality TV shows looking for love Love Island USA and Ex On The Beach. However, this week she debuted in a whole new genre of reality television as a contestant on The Challenge USA.

Ahead of her premiere on The Challenge, which also included her Love Island USA ex Cashel Barnett, Kyra steamed up social media as she teased her latest reality television stint.

Kyra Green stuns in skimpy lingerie promo

The Love Island beauty took to Instagram to show off some sexy lingerie from Lounge clothing. She also had some encouraging words to the other female The Challenge USA competitors.

Standing in front of a couch, Kyra’s banging curves were on full display as she wore a tight sheer light blue bra with tiny flowers on it that accented her ample cleavage. Kyra donned a pair of matching stringy bottoms that barely covered her lady parts.

Gazing at the ground, Kyra had one hand resting on top of her head as the other tugged at her bottoms.

“I say yes to both ways of life 😈 my soft side as well as jumping off of buildings for @thechallenge 😆 us gals can do it all,” she wrote on the sizzling image.

Love Island’s Kyra is a social media smokeshow

Kyra isn’t afraid to show off her assets to get her 363k Instagram followers.

One recent post had Kyra all glammed up in a curve-hugging white mini dress with halter top straps that played peekaboo with her chest area. Kyra gave the camera a sultry stare as she lifted up one of her muscular legs.

In another IG share, Kyra let her followers know girls just want to have fun in the sun wearing a teeny tiny brown bikini. Kyra flashed her signature smile as she had fun with the picture and video.

Kyra teased her friends didn’t want her to be anti-social anymore while wearing a tight black short skirt with a black bikini-like top.

“Outside these days because my friends said I can’t be anti-social anymore,” she stated.

Love Island USA alum Kyra Green’s gearing up for her latest reality television stint with some jaw-dropping social media posts and words to to live by.

Love Island USA Season 4 premieres on Tuesday, July 19 on Peacock.